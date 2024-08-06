Nine booked for torturing man to death at liquor party in Vehari

BAHAWALPUR: Vehari police on Monday registered a case against nine men for allegedly torturing one of their companions to death at a liquor party at village 53-WB.

Police said Aslam Bhatti arranged the party, attended by Ataullah Arian, Asghar Nazir Virk, Sajid Bhutto Kharal, Farooq Bhatti, Shakil Bhatti, the deceased Shabeer Ahmed Parihar and Naveed Nazir Arian. During the party, as they became intoxicated, they allegedly tortured Shabeer Ahmed to death and threw his body on the road.

The police on the complaint of the deceased’s daughter registered a murder case and conducted several raids to arrest the nine suspects, who have reportedly gone into hiding.

ACCIDENT: Three motorcyclists were killed by a speeding APV wagon in Hasilpur on Sunday night.

According to police and Rescue 1122, three motorcyclists Muhammad Waseem (30), Muhammad Haseeb (25) and Muhammad Amin (23) were killed while five wagon occupants including two women, Zulfiqar, Anwar Mai, Hafeezan Bibi, Shabir Hussain and Asim suffered serious injuries.

The rescuers said an APV wagon was on its way from Chishtian to Hasilpur. Near Chishtian city at a petrol pump, its tyre burst as a result of which the driver lost control of it and the wagon, after a head-on collision with two motorcyclists coming from the opposite direction, overturned.

The collision claimed three lives while five wagon passengers, including driver Asim, were injured.

The police reached the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to THQ Chishtian hospital.

In another incident, one Nasir (25) was electrocuted while attempting to connect live electric wires at his residence in village Theri Zabdi on Sukhail road, Ahmedpur East. His body was shifted to THQ hospital Ahmedpur East.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2024