Shares at PSX shed 700 points in intraday trade in line with global markets

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) traded in the red on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 shed more than 700 points in intraday trade which analysts said was “in line with global markets”.

The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 724.96 points, or 0.93 per cent, to stand at 77,501.02 points from the previous close of 78,225.98.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, called the bearish momentum at PSX “in line with global markets”, adding that “selling was observed at PSX though with less intensity”.

He said that local investors remain on the sidelines until the “dust settles down on global markets”.

Yousuf M Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, said, “The market has reacted to a global sell-off on fears of a slowdown in the US and a rate hike by the Bank of Japan.”

According to a Reuters report, at least two of the Bank of Japan’s nine board members called for an early interest rate increase at a policy meeting in June, minutes showed on Monday, underlining the central bank’s hawkish tilt that provides scope for further hikes ahead.

Moreover, Farooq noted in the local news that the “appointment of Mr Muhammad Ali as a special assistant to the PM led to a small rally in oil stocks in hope of clearing of circular debt”.

A Dawn report confirmed that in an attempt to address the long-standing financial and operational challenges in the country’s power sector, the prime minister announced the formation of a high-level task force dedicated to implementing structural reforms and the former caretaker federal energy minister Muhammad Ali, rehired as the premier’s special assistant on power with the status of minister of state, to serve as the co-chairman of the task force.

“On the other hand, stocks of cement mills based in Punjab remain under pressure on the announcement of additional taxes on the sector,” Farooq added.

Awais Ashraf, director research at AKD Securities, echoed the same sentiments.

He said that the index was feeling the impact “of a global equity meltdown driven by fears of a US recession. Investors worry that continued foreign sell-offs, which previously supported the market, might put additional pressure on the KSE-100 index”.

However, he added that the impact of the global downturn “is expected to be less severe for local equities due to the historically low trading price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of local equities and reduced foreign participation in the KSE-100”.

“Additionally, declining oil prices are likely to bolster the external position by reducing the Current Account Deficit through a lower import bill,” he said.

More to follow