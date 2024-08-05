E-Paper | August 05, 2024

Shares at PSX shed 700 points in intraday trade in line with global markets

Dawn.com Published August 5, 2024 Updated August 5, 2024 02:24pm
Bearish activity witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday — Screenshot of the PSX data portal
Bearish activity witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday — Screenshot of the PSX data portal

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) traded in the red on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 shed more than 700 points in intraday trade which analysts said was “in line with global markets”.

The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 724.96 points, or 0.93 per cent, to stand at 77,501.02 points from the previous close of 78,225.98.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, called the bearish momentum at PSX “in line with global markets”, adding that “selling was observed at PSX though with less intensity”.

He said that local investors remain on the sidelines until the “dust settles down on global markets”.

Yousuf M Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, said, “The market has reacted to a global sell-off on fears of a slowdown in the US and a rate hike by the Bank of Japan.”

According to a Reuters report, at least two of the Bank of Japan’s nine board members called for an early interest rate increase at a policy meeting in June, minutes showed on Monday, underlining the central bank’s hawkish tilt that provides scope for further hikes ahead.

Moreover, Farooq noted in the local news that the “appointment of Mr Muhammad Ali as a special assistant to the PM led to a small rally in oil stocks in hope of clearing of circular debt”.

A Dawn report confirmed that in an attempt to address the long-standing financial and operational challenges in the country’s power sector, the prime minister announced the formation of a high-level task force dedicated to implementing structural reforms and the former caretaker federal energy minister Muhammad Ali, rehired as the premier’s special assistant on power with the status of minister of state, to serve as the co-chairman of the task force.

“On the other hand, stocks of cement mills based in Punjab remain under pressure on the announcement of additional taxes on the sector,” Farooq added.

Awais Ashraf, director research at AKD Securities, echoed the same sentiments.

He said that the index was feeling the impact “of a global equity meltdown driven by fears of a US recession. Investors worry that continued foreign sell-offs, which previously supported the market, might put additional pressure on the KSE-100 index”.

However, he added that the impact of the global downturn “is expected to be less severe for local equities due to the historically low trading price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of local equities and reduced foreign participation in the KSE-100”.

“Additionally, declining oil prices are likely to bolster the external position by reducing the Current Account Deficit through a lower import bill,” he said.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pending cases
Updated 05 Aug, 2024

Pending cases

To limit the growing pendency of cases, the SC should also address the practice of seeking and giving adjournments on frivolous grounds.
Looking for justice
05 Aug, 2024

Looking for justice

MISOGYNY is a badge of honour in our society. As morality and family pride rest on the conduct and appearance of...
Hate crimes in UK
05 Aug, 2024

Hate crimes in UK

IN the wake of the tragic stabbing of three girls in Southport, a dangerous trend has emerged across the UK: a surge...
Balochistan tumult
Updated 04 Aug, 2024

Balochistan tumult

Those who wield power must listen to Balochistan’s aggrieved voices with compassion.
Ticking time bomb
04 Aug, 2024

Ticking time bomb

THE Middle East, and the wider international community, is collectively holding its breath, waiting to see how Iran...
Inflationary surge
04 Aug, 2024

Inflationary surge

FEARS that the tax-heavy budget for the ongoing fiscal year would further burden the inflation-weary urban middle...