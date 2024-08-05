Light rain throws parts of Karachi into traffic chaos

Light rain on Monday morning has disrupted the flow of traffic in various parts of the city, prompting traffic police to issue precautionary measures for commuters.

Karachi Traffic Police cautioned drivers and motorcyclists to reduce their speed as light drizzle has left roads slippery, according to a statement posted on X.

Sudden braking should be avoided, it said, adding that motorcyclists should use the left side of the road while commuting.

Traffic has been restored at Bagh-e-Korangi road between Singer Chowrangi and Shah Faisal Colony, according to a statement posted at 10:36am.

Both sides of the road have been closed for traffic between Fawara Chowk and Thana Street. The alternative route has traffic from Fawara Chowk being diverted to Zainab Market and Deen Muhammad Wafai Road, while traffic from Thana Street is being diverted to M.R. Kiyani Chowrangi.

According to a statement on X posted at 9:40am, traffic coming from Hasan Square is being diverted to University Road via Hasan Bridge due to depressions in the road caused by work done by the Karachi Sewage and Water Board (KWSB).

Due to sewerage water overflowing in front of Rado Bakery in Gulistan-e-Johar, traffic from one side has been diverted to a one-way road on the turning from Awami Colony to Rado Bakery.

More to follow