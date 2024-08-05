Amid worst riots, UK rapid response to protect mosques

LONDON: As violent riots by far-right groups continue to take place across the UK after the tragic stabbing of three young girls at a camp in Southport, the Home Office has announced the introduction of a new “rapid response” security scheme for mosques.

According to a government statement, under the new process now in place, the police, local authorities and mosques can ask for rapid security to be deployed to protect communities and allow for a return to worship as quickly as possible.

Mosques are increasing security amid riots, particularly after the mosque attack in Southport, as Muslims in West London were also warned of far-right rallies. Police have stepped in to guard the Muslims.

The Home Office decision comes amidst a surge of violent riots and anti-Muslim sentiment sweeping across the country.

PM Starmer slams ‘far-right thuggery’; faith leaders denounce exploitation of Southport tragedy

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasised government’s firm stance against the recent violence: “As a nation we will not tolerate criminal behaviour, dangerous extremism, and racist attacks that go against everything our country stands for.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed these sentiments, condemning the unrest as “far-right thuggery” and highlighting that Muslim communities had been unjustly targeted.

Faith leaders across Merseyside, representing Catholic, Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, and Hindu communities, issued a joint statement denouncing the exploitation of the Southport tragedy to sow division and hate.

“Division can destroy the very relationships and environment that we depend upon every day of our lives and there is no place for hate in our communities,” the statement read.

Pressure to end riots

UK authorities faced growing pressure on Sunday to put an end to England’s worst rioting in 13 years amid far-right agitation after hatred based on misinformation was spread on social media against immigrants and Muslims.

Clashes between protesters and police officers broke out in numerous English cities, including Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Blackpool and Hull, as well as Belfast in Northern Ireland. In some instances, rioters threw bricks, bottles and flares at police, injuring several officers, looted and burnt shots.

Policing minister Diana Johnson told BBC News that the rioting would “not be tolerated”, and that there would be “penalties and consequences” for the disorder.

On Sunday, trouble flared in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, where masked anti-immigration demonstrators smashed several windows at a hotel that has been used to house asylum seekers.

The violence is the worst England has seen since the summer of 2011, when widespread rioting took place following the police killing of a mixed-race man in north London.

“We’re now seeing it (trouble) flooding across major cities and towns,” said Tiffany Lynch of the Police Federation of England and Wales.

The government said the police have “all the resources they need” to deal with the disorder, as forces drafted in thousands of extra officers to try to stop the violence from spreading further.

Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood has insisted, “The whole justice system is ready to deliver convictions as quickly as possible.”

The disturbances marked the fifth day of skirmishes following Monday’s knife attack at a Taylor Swift-theme dance party in Southport, near Liverpool on England’s northwest coast. They were fuelled by false rumours on social media that British-born 17-year-old suspect Axel Rudakubana was a Muslim immigrant.

Police have blamed the violence on supporters and associated organisations of the English Defence League.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2024