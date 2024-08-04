PM’s aide to table draft legislation on HIV/AIDS in NA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam on Saturday said she would table the draft legislation on prevention and protection from HIV/AIDS in the National Assembly to get a law enacted for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and UN AIDS jointly organised a dialogue for drafting HIV legislation in the federal capital. The dialogue was attended by representatives from civil society, health ministry, National Highways and Motorway Police and health experts.

According to a statement, Ms Alam spoke about her experiences while enacting the HIV legislation for the transgender community which was considered a taboo in society.

While volunteering to table the legislation at the lower house, she demanded the forum to develop synergies and collaborations with the provincial governments to come up with a holistic piece of legislation that could be made a model at the national level to be replicated by the provinces.

Says it is necessary to adopt proactive approach for devising solutions to cope with disease spread

She said it was necessary to adopt a proactive and out of the box approach for devising solutions to cope with the spread of HIV/AIDS.

She also demanded strict proposals for manufacturers of surgical and inoculation equipment including needles, syringes and gloves that could cause disease spread due to poor handling of the infected materials.

SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri hoped that the lead role of the PM’s aide in taking forward the legislation would help drive the process further.

UN AIDS National Coordinator Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said the objective was to draw legislation for ICT which was aligned with global best practices and SDG3.3.

The legislation, he said, will help in prevention, treatment and protection of the disease and the infected masses.

He added, “37.7 million people are living with HIV globally, whereas in Pakistan from 2010-19 there has been an 84pc increase in HIV cases.”

The draft, ‘ICT HIV and AIDS Act 2024’, comprises 38 sections prepared through consultative process with meticulous focus on the local, national and international laws enacted on the subject, he said.

National Coordinator Strengthening Common Management Unit (CMU) for TB, HIV/AIDS and Malaria Dr Razia Kaniz Fatima said HIV/Aids had been always a priority for the government which was no more a taboo as many milestones had been achieved in addressing the disease spread and prevention.

UN AIDS Country Director Yuki Takimoto said the draft legislation marked a crucial step against the growing HIV epidemic in Pakistan.

Former director general health ICT Dr Hassan Arooj proposed to the forum to consider making the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) a part of the implementation body of the legislation whereas discrimination against HIV infected persons should also be addressed in the legislation as it was not only a medical but a social and cultural issue.

