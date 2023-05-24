Islamabad reports 110 HIV cases in 10 months, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD: At least 110 cases of HIV were detected in Islamabad over the past 10 months, but the number of actual cases could be higher since at least 26,000 individuals deported from different countries over the past year were allowed to enter Pakistan without screening.

This was disclosed during a briefing given to the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services (NHS) in a meeting chaired by Senator Humayun Mohmand at Parliament House on Tuesday.

It may be noted that the first case of mpox in Pakistan was reported after a person who was deported from Saudi Arabia was found infected.

Special Secretary Mirza Nasiruddin Mashhood informed the Senate body that efforts were being made to screen the blood transfusion procedures as it was one of the main sources of HIV in Pakistan. “Last year, around 26,000 Pakistanis were deported from different countries and they were allowed to enter the country without prior screening. As a number of them can be infected with HIV so there is a need to screen all deportees,” he added.

Official says number may spike; Global Fund donates over 1,400 laptops to set up database for HIV, TB

Global Fund, an international donor agency, has already provided Pakistan with more than $1.1 billion to combat HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis. It has now provided 1,422 laptops to the country for a dashboard, having data regarding these three diseases. NHS Ministry Joint Secretary Mustafa Jamal Kazi said that an app will be launched just like the World Health Organisation, which would make it possible to track and monitor relevant statistics on a dedicated dashboard.

“We have received 1,422 laptops which are being distributed among programme managers across the country. All data of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria will be uploaded to the dashboard and will be visible to all,” he said. However, a session of 15 days would be held to train the managers to prepare them to handle the dashboard and laptops.

During the meeting, Mr Kazi informed that since the Additional Safeguards Policy (ASP) was in place by the Global Fund, Pakistan could not steer the campaign against these diseases on its own. He added that efforts were being made to put Pakistan in the driving seat.

“ASP is a set of measures that the Global Fund introduces whenever “the existing systems to ensure accountable use of Global Fund financing suggest that Global Fund monies could be placed in jeopardy without the use of additional measures”, according to the UNDP.

“We have used radio transmissions for the awareness of people and have managed to reach 150 million people through it. A community centre will also be established for people suffering from HIV,” he added.

Mr Kazi informed the committee that Global Fund provided $460 million during the last 10 years but a majority of funds were being diverted to tuberculosis. He said that the Fund also provided 26 vehicles for Balochistan but all of the vehicles were missing. Subsequently, the matter was taken up with the chief secretary of the province.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2023