Disorder mars KP Assembly debate on law and order

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtun­khwa Assembly’s first-ever debate on the province’s worsening law and order situation was disrupted by a commotion over derogatory remarks against incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, on Friday.

On July 29, the KP Assembly approved an adjournment motion tabled by PPP lawmaker Ahmad Karim Kundi, agreeing to hold a comprehensive discussion on the province’s “deteriorating” law and order situation.

During the discussion on Friday, the situation spiralled out of control when Minister for Population Welfare Liaqat Ali Khan alleged that the Constitution was violated on Feb 8 and election results were altered on Form 47s.

At that point, PTI Parliamentarians’ (PTI-P) Iqbal Wazir interrupted the minister and started arguing and using inappropriate language against the former premier, which triggered a ruckus in the assembly.

Discussion descends into chaos over derogatory remarks against Imran; PA passes resolution opposing SC verdict in Mubarak Sani case

Members from the treasury benches rushed towards Mr Wazir, prompting Speaker Babar Saleem Swabi to call the sergeant-at-arms. Meanwhile, opposition members intervened to defuse the situation, but the verbal exchange continued.

Leader of the Opposition Dr Ibadullah escorted Iqbal Wazir out of the hall, but the treasury benches demanded that he apologise for his remarks against Imran Khan, warning that they would not allow the session to proceed until he did so.

Dr Ibadullah apologised on behalf of the opposition, while PPP’s Ahmad Karim Kundi and JUI-F’s Adnan Khan also offered apologies, but the treasury benches remained unmoved.

Earlier, while discussing the law and order situation in the province, Mr Kundi warned that if the issue was not addressed seriously, militants would even enter parliament. He cautioned that those who remained silent would be considered accomplices of the militants.

He also said that there were two competing visions for the country, with one side advocating for a welfare state and the other pushing for a security state. He noted that none of the country’s 25 prime ministers had been able to complete a full term in office.

“In a welfare state, people can engage in debates and arguments with patience, but in a security state, they are threatened, humiliated, and disrespected,” Mr Kundi said while pointing towards the treasury benches, implying their past association with a security state.

He emphasised that peace could only be achieved by shutting down the security state. “The only path to peace is through upholding the Constitution. As long as parliament and the Constitution are not supreme, the security state will persist.”

Sohail Afridi from the treasury benches questioned which Constitution the PPP lawmaker was referring to, as according to him, there was a separate constitution for the PTI. He said the PPP parliamentary leader should have also spoken about PTI’s Feb 8 mandate. “Did anyone hold accountable those who failed to conduct elections within 90 days, and humiliated sitting Senate members, including the insult of women?”

JUI-F’s Muhammad Riaz said a militia of 4,000 men from banned organisations was prepared for clashes in Kurram district, and that ammunition depots were present in the area. He said the residents of Boshra in the district were still stranded. He demanded action against social media users, declaring Boshra a red zone, resolution of the land dispute, rehabilitation of displaced persons, securing roads, and action against the attackers.

Law Minister Aftab Alam Khan Afridi said his leader had consistently advocated for the rule of law, constitutional supremacy, and civilian dominance, adding that he would have appreciated it if Mr Kundi had discussed the past. “Almost all opposition members, except a few, are products of Form-47.”

The minister questioned whether anyone recalled the horse-trading at Sindh House after the cipher incident, adding that “PTI was left without a symbol”.

Resolutions

During the sitting, the assembly unanimously approved a resolution demanding of the international community to take steps for restoration of rights of the Palestinian people and to end brutality against them. The resolution was moved by JUI-F’s Rehana Ismail.

The assembly also unanimously passed another resolution, moved by MPA Abdul Salam. It expressed concern over a Supreme Court decision in the Mubarak Sani case, which was perceived as being contrary to Islamic beliefs.

The resolution condemned the decision and demanded a swift review of the ruling.

The assembly also passed the KP Motor Vehicle [Amendment] Bill 2024 and KP Police [Amendment] Bill 2024. However, it deferred the KP Zakat and Ushr [Amendment] Bill 2024 for further discussion and consideration.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2024