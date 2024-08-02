Passports now must for truckers coming from Afghanistan, says foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan is abolishing the current policy of allowing truck drivers to cross the Pak-Afghan border on the basis of temporary documents, making passport mandatory for entry to Pakistan.

This was disclosed by Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi during a meeting of the National Asse­mbly’s Standing Commi­ttee on Foreign Affairs held here with Hina Rabbani Khar in the chair.

He said many terrorist organisations, including the militant ISIS group, East Turkestan Movement and the banned TTP, continue to operate from Afghanistan. He said the presence of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakis­tan (TTP) in Afgha­nistan is a constant threat to Pakistan and added that Islamabad has been repeatedly conveying its concerns to Kabul.

The attack on Chinese citizens in Dasu was also planned in Afghanistan, he recalled.

“After the arrival of Afghan Taliban, anti-Pakistan activities have increased,” he pointed out, adding that 664,000 illegal Afghan citizens had returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan by July 22.

Stressing the importance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said the ministry’s annual budget was Rs49 billion, adding that the budget of India’s External Affairs Ministry was ten times more. He said the budget of Bangladesh and Pakistan’s ministries of foreign affairs was more or less equal. “Bangladesh has 80 foreign missions and we have 120.”

About the India-Pakistan relations, the secretary said that after the Pulwama attack, the Srinagar bus service was suspended and 200 per cent duty was imposed on the import of Pakistani goods.

“Diplomatic missions in New Delhi and Islamabad were reduced by 50 per cent. Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari visited India last year, but there was no discussion on bilateral relations during the visit. After 2021, the tension on the Line of Control decreased through bilateral consultations,” he said.

Pakistan allowed India to export 40,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through its territory, he added.

The committee engaged in a comprehensive session to discuss and strategize Pakistan’s foreign relations. The meeting was provided an extensive overview by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Pakistan’s diplomatic standing and future outlook with several key regions, including Russia and Europe, the Middle East, Turkiye, and the Central Asian countries.

The committee delved into the evolving geopolitical landscape with emphasis on enhancing trade relations and people-to-people contact in the said regions. Discussions highlighted Pakistan’s strategic and economic interests in the Middle East, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The session also emphasised exploring potential for increasing trade cooperation with Turkiye and the Central Asian Republics. While the briefing on Africa and South America was deferred, the committee acknowledged the need for a focused diplomatic strategy for these growing regions.

Key recommendations from the committee included increasing Pakistani scholarships in European countries, addressing internal processes to curb illegal emigration, and ensuring balanced diplomatic engagements with major powers. The necessity of streamlining economic diplomacy alongside political diplomacy was underscored, with a call for a coherent approach involving various ministries and agencies.

The meeting was attended by Chairperson Hina Rabbani Khar and members Shandana Gulzar Khan, Danyal Chaudhary, Khurram Munawar Manj, Muhammad Khan Daha, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Ayesha Nazir, Muhammad Ijazul Haq, Syed Mustafa Mehmood, Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi, Shaista Pervaiz, Nuzhat Sadiq, and Farah Naz Akbar.

The session concluded with a commitment to advance Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives, ensuring alignment with the nation’s strategic interests and global aspirations.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2024