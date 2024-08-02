KP govt not serious about maintaining law and order, insists governor

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has complained that the provincial government is not taking necessary steps to address the pressing issues of the residents, including the deteriorating law and order situation.

“Soon after assuming office, I met the leadership of all political parties and asked them to work together for our province’s rights. However, the provincial government has failed to fulfil its responsibilities and appears not serious about resolving the issues and maintaining law and order,” Mr Kundi told opposition members of the provincial assembly over a dinner meeting at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday night.

The lawmakers, including the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Dr Ibadullah, Ahmad Karim Kundi, Arbab Usman, Malik Tariq Awan, Sajjadullah Khan, Adnan Wazir, Qari Zahir Khalil, Jalal Khan, Rehana Ismail, Shehla Bano, Riaz Shaheen, Ehsanullah Khan, Rishad Khan and Ijaz Khan, discussed the overall political, economic and security situation in the province with the governor, according to an official statement issued by the Governor’s Secretariat on Thursday.

The visitors voiced concern about the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the province, especially the recent militant attacks, and incidents of violence, extortion, and kidnappings for ransom in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Kurram districts.

Kundi meets opposition lawmakers at Governor’s House

They complained that the provincial government failed to get even a single project for the province included in the federal government’s public sector development programme and said the opposition would collectively prepare development projects before securing their approval from the federal government.

The lawmakers insisted that the provincial government was unfairly spending the development funds allocated for the merged tribal districts “somewhere else.”

They called for the development of the tribal districts.

The MPAs also complained against the federal and provincial bureaucrats, who, according to them, are not taking “interest in people’s welfare.”

The governor assured them that he would play his role in resolving their issues with the bureaucracy. He said that government officers should consult with the people’s elected representatives to resolve issues facing their voters.

“This province belongs to all of us, so we all have to perform our duties diligently for its development,” he said.

Mr Kundi said that the national and provincial disaster management authorities should prepare themselves to protect public life and property during the monsoon period.

Meanwhile, the governor visited the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Secretariat on Thursday and told reporters that a jirga comprising “political elders” was being formed to highlight the issue of nonpayment of the province’s hydel profit dues by the federal government.

He said that he would invite the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for being part of the jirga but it was unlikely to accept the offer.

Mr Kundi said that the provincial government should have taken all political parties on board before addressing the issue.

He called for land demarcation in the merged tribal districts and urged the federal and provincial governments to ensure the early yet effective resolution of the Kurram land dispute.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2024