E-Paper | August 02, 2024

Dacoits kill three more cops in brazen attack on Bhong police post

Our Correspondent Published August 2, 2024 Updated August 2, 2024 08:07am

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Three policemen were killed by dacoits of Kacha area in an attack on a police check post at the river Indus protective spur near Bhong on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, the dacoits attacked the police post when the constables were asleep, while the Bhong circle police were busy in an encounter with Shar dacoits gang in Machka area.

The constables martyred in the attack are: Jahangir Ahmed, a resident of Rukanpur, Imtiaz Ali of Khanbela and Muhammad Tariq of Jampur. Their fourth colleague was on leave when the dacoits attacked the check post, the police said.

After the attack, a police party started chasing the dacoits, and after an exchange of heavy firing the police claimed to have recovered a body from a field, which was later identified as Samundar Indhar, a member of notorious Indhar gang of dacoits.

Police claim an Indher Gang dacoit was later killed in an encounter

The dacoits of Shar gang had killed Machka Station House Officer Muhammad Ramzan during an encounter on Wednesday and injured Constable Qaiser Chattha.

The funeral prayers for the four martyred police officials were offered at Sadiq Shaheed Police Lines here on Thursday morning.

Police high-ups, including South Punjab additional IG and Bahawalpur regional police officer (RPO), attended the funeral prayers.

Two separate first information reports (FIRs) were registered against 70 nominated dacoits of Shar gang and 50 of Indhar and Kosh gangs at Machka and Bhong police stations.

According to a police informer, the attack that left three constables dead was a result of a security lapse and incompetence of Bhong police circle ASP and SHOs.

He said the dacoits tactfully engaged the the police at Machka and meanwhile attacked the police post.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Proscription regime
Updated 02 Aug, 2024

Proscription regime

Furthermore, the root causes that attract many ordinary citizens to the terrorist cause need to be addressed.
Bloated power bills
02 Aug, 2024

Bloated power bills

THE practice of power distribution companies systematically overcharging their customers to show higher bill ...
Expelling the media
02 Aug, 2024

Expelling the media

IT has been a while since Pakistan did its image a favour; the most recent disservice occurred on Wednesday when...
Haniyeh’s murder
Updated 01 Aug, 2024

Haniyeh’s murder

The Israelis are playing with fire, and their brinkmanship can push the entire region into a catastrophic maelstrom.
Unjust measures
01 Aug, 2024

Unjust measures

IS it a justified move or a needless provocation? Days after the Supreme Court’s order in the reserved seats case...
Equitable taxation
01 Aug, 2024

Equitable taxation

HERE are two key takeaways from Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s speech at a business gathering in Karachi on...