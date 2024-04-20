DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 20, 2024

Constable martyred, two suspects killed in shootout in Lahore’s Baghbanpura

Imran Gabol Published April 20, 2024 Updated April 20, 2024 08:32pm
A photo of martyred police Constable Imran Haider. — Punjab Police Official X
A photo of martyred police Constable Imran Haider. — Punjab Police Official X

A police officer was martyred and two suspects were killed in a gun battle in Lahore’s Baghbanpura area on Saturday.

A report from the Baghbanpura police station said Constables Ali Raza, Imran Haider and Dildar Hussain were patrolling the GT Road in Mominpura, Baghbanpura when they stopped two “suspicious” people on a motorcycle sans number plate.

The report added that the suspects opened fire on the police team, shooting Constable Haider in the stomach and martyring him on the spot while Constable Hussain was also shot in the stomach twice. It further said that the two suspects were killed on the spot in retaliatory firing.

The report added that the injured constable was shifted to Shalimar Hospital by police and the motorcycle and a pistol were taken into custody.

The Punjab police referred to the suspects as “dacoits” in a post on X lauding the martyred police officer.

“Brave young men like martyr Constable Imran Haider are the pride of the country and the nation. Every possible care will be taken for the welfare of his family,” the post quoted Punjab Inspector General Punjab Dr Usman Anwar as saying.

The Punjab police chief also met the martyr’s family during funeral prayers and assured them of complete support for their welfare.

Meanwhile, Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police (operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Cantt Superintendent of Police Owais Shafiq later visited the wounded constable at Mayo Hospital, directing staff to provide the best possible care to him.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyred constable, saying that he made the Punjab police proud. She extended her condolences and expressed sympathies with his family.

She also directed hospital staff to provide the best medical aid to the injured constable.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Rule by law

Rule by law

Reema Omer
‘The rule of law’ is being weaponised, taking on whatever meaning that fits the political objectives of those invoking it.

Editorial

Isfahan strikes
Updated 20 Apr, 2024

Isfahan strikes

True de-escalation means Israel must start behaving like a normal state, not a rogue nation that threatens the entire region.
President’s speech
20 Apr, 2024

President’s speech

PRESIDENT Asif Ali Zardari seems to have managed to hit all the right notes in his address to the joint sitting of...
Karachi terror
20 Apr, 2024

Karachi terror

IS urban terrorism returning to Karachi? Yesterday’s deplorable suicide bombing attack on a van carrying five...
X post facto
Updated 19 Apr, 2024

X post facto

Our decision-makers should realise the harm they are causing.
Insufficient inquiry
19 Apr, 2024

Insufficient inquiry

UNLESS the state is honest about the mistakes its functionaries have made, we will be doomed to repeat our follies....
Melting glaciers
19 Apr, 2024

Melting glaciers

AFTER several rain-related deaths in KP in recent days, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has sprung into...