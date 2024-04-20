Constable martyred, two suspects killed in shootout in Lahore’s Baghbanpura

A police officer was martyred and two suspects were killed in a gun battle in Lahore’s Baghbanpura area on Saturday.

A report from the Baghbanpura police station said Constables Ali Raza, Imran Haider and Dildar Hussain were patrolling the GT Road in Mominpura, Baghbanpura when they stopped two “suspicious” people on a motorcycle sans number plate.

The report added that the suspects opened fire on the police team, shooting Constable Haider in the stomach and martyring him on the spot while Constable Hussain was also shot in the stomach twice. It further said that the two suspects were killed on the spot in retaliatory firing.

The report added that the injured constable was shifted to Shalimar Hospital by police and the motorcycle and a pistol were taken into custody.

The Punjab police referred to the suspects as “dacoits” in a post on X lauding the martyred police officer.

“Brave young men like martyr Constable Imran Haider are the pride of the country and the nation. Every possible care will be taken for the welfare of his family,” the post quoted Punjab Inspector General Punjab Dr Usman Anwar as saying.

The Punjab police chief also met the martyr’s family during funeral prayers and assured them of complete support for their welfare.

Meanwhile, Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police (operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Cantt Superintendent of Police Owais Shafiq later visited the wounded constable at Mayo Hospital, directing staff to provide the best possible care to him.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyred constable, saying that he made the Punjab police proud. She extended her condolences and expressed sympathies with his family.

She also directed hospital staff to provide the best medical aid to the injured constable.