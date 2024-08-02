E-Paper | August 02, 2024

Okara man ‘honey-trapped’ by tenant, robbed of Rs200,000

A Correspondent Published August 2, 2024 Updated August 2, 2024 08:19am

OKARA: A man was allegedly honey-trapped by his tenant and her accomplices at Ghafoor Colony, depriving him of Rs200,000 cash.

According to the first information report, on July 27, complainant Abdul Ghaffar received a call from his tenant, Moafia Bibi, asking him to collect two-month rent.

Later that afternoon, the complainant travelled from his village 14/1L, to the rented building where Moafia Bibi resided.

She invited him inside, but shortly afterward, three women and eight suspects, including Imran Sohail alias Raju, Rana Abbas, Shani Wattoo, Maqsood, Googa, Chanda, Sumera, and Sofia, along with two or three men wearing police uniform arrived and allegedly assaulted him.

The suspects allegedly threatened him at gunpoint, forcibly undressed him and filmed an explicit video. They then demanded Rs0.5 million as extortion.

One of the armed suspects took Rs106,000 from the complainant’s pocket and, after obtaining his ATM PIN, withdrew an additional Rs94,000 from his bank account.

The suspects threatened to release the video on social media if the remaining amount was not paid or if the incident was reported to anyone.

On the designated day for the payment of Rs300,000 at Ghafoor Colony, the suspects Raju, Abbas and two women fled the scene upon spotting witnesses mentioned in the FIR.

On the complaint of Abdul Ghaffar, the City B Division police have registered a case under sections 292C, 342, 382, and 384 of the Pakistan Penal Code against 11 suspects.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2024

