Careem says its social campaign that infuriated PML-N was ‘not linked to political scenario’

Ride-hailing service Careem on Wednesday clarified that an online post made through its social media account that caught flak from the PML-N was “not linked in any way to the political scenario of the country”.

Earlier today, a screenshot of a post by the company on social media platform X began doing the rounds online.

The now-deleted post said: “Program war gaya?” which literally translates into “program gone bust?”.

The catchphrase entered the political lexicon when PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat used it to describe what became of a show of Express News programme ‘Kal Tak with Javed Chaudhry’ in September when Marwat had a brawl with PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan.

On Sept 28, in an off-the-cuff remark made to an Urdu Point journalist on the programme’s status post-fight, Marwat had uttered the now infamous catchphrase.

More recently, the catchphrase had been used by PTI supporters during the elections to refer to their party’s success over its rivals in the recently held general elections despite a severe state clampdown and other hurdles.

The post also came a day after the PML-N, along with other political parties, announced its bid for a coalition to form the next government. Notably missing from the proceedings was party supremo Nawaz Sharif while shortly after, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was nominated as the party’s candidate for the prime minister’s slot.

Nawaz was previously widely tipped as the party’s prime ministerial candidate for what would have been a possible 4th stint.

Careem’s use of the catchphrase in the now-deleted post prompted a backlash from the PML-N, which accused Careem of “pushing political agendas”.

“This isn’t the first time they (Careem) have done this,” said the party on X. “Careem Pakistan showing its true colours again. More interested in pushing political agendas. Shameful.”

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah termed the purported post as a “useless marketing tactics to be relevant” and called on people to use alternate ride-hailing services instead.

Some social media users even resorted to doxxing Careem employees and their details.

Clarifying the controversy in a statement issued to Dawn.com, the company said: “The post that is subject to discussion on social media is not linked in any way to the political scenario of the country. This post was purely to advertise the ‘later booking’ product available on our application.

“We would like to reiterate that Careem does not carry a political stance towards any political parties.”