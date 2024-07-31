Fact check: Viral PTI notification against military criticism is fake

Multiple posts circulating on social media platform X on Tuesday showed an alleged PTI notification that contained directives from party founder Imran Khan to stop criticism of the military. However, this has been confirmed to be fake by the party spokespersons and lawyers.

Social media accounts of PTI spokespersons and lawyers had addressed the matter. Naeem Haider Panjhuta, a PTI core committee member and Imran’s spokesman on legal affairs called the viral notification “fake” in the caption alongside its photo in a post on X.

The official X account of the PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa division also shared the alleged notification with a large red stamp over it that read: “Fake”.

“Please be advised that the following letter in circulation on social media is fake,” the party said.

On July 30, journalist and anchorperson Gharidah Farooqi posted an alleged notification from the PTI on social media platform X featuring orders from Imran asking all party leaders and workers to refrain from criticising the military on television programmes. The notification also featured PTI letterhead and a signature from party Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan.

The caption of the post said, “PTI’s new revolution? Party guidelines issued; no criticism of the army, speak positively about the army, especially do not say anything negative about army chief General Asim Munir; action will be taken against anyone who does so.”

The post was later edited to ask, “Is this correct or not?”

Farooqi’s post gained over 99,000 views.

The notification was also shared on X by another user, a high court lawyer who appeared to be a PML-N supporter from his previous posts, with the caption, “Imran Khan has formally asked for an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).”

This fact check was originally published by iVerify Pakistan — a project of CEJ and UNDP.