UK preacher Anjem Choudary jailed for life for terrorism offences

LONDON: Anjem Choudary, a radical British preacher, has been sentenced by a British court to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years for directing a terrorist propaganda operation.

Choudary, 57, from Ilford, East London, was convicted of leading efforts to incite attacks and propagate messages of “hate and division.” He appeared in Woolwich Crown Court where Mr Justice Wall described his views as “entrenched and abhorrent to most right-thinking people.”

The judge emphasised that Choudary’s organisation was designed to encourage terrorism and groom young individuals into extremist ideologies. The judge stated, “Organisations such as yours normalise violence in pursuit of an ideological cause.”

Commander Dominic Murphy, the head of Scotland Yard’s Counter-Terrorism Command, said: “For over 30 years Anjem Choudary has been a pretty constant presence in counter-terrorism.

“His influence as a radicaliser is well known but the reality of that impact around the world is that there are individuals who have conducted terrorist attacks or travelled for terrorist purposes as a result of Anjem Choudary’s radicalising effect on them.”

The judge told Choudary he would be over 85 years old by the time he was released but added: “It will be for the parole board to decide whether you are safe to release back into the community.

“I cannot envisage them reaching such a decision without the most cogent evidence of a change of mindset by you. If they never form the view that you can safely be released, you will remain in prison for the rest of your life.”

From law student to radical

Born on Jan 18, 1967, in Welling, London, Choudary initially studied medicine before switching to law, eventually graduating from the University of Southampton and qualifying as a solicitor. His radicalisation reportedly began in the 1990s, leading him to co-found Al Muhajiroun (ALM) in 1996 with Omar Bakri Muhammad.

Choudary’s extremist views and speeches have been a source of controversy. He celebrated the 9/11 attacks as a “towering day in history” and was known to condemn fellow Muslims who participated in democratic processes as apostates. ALM and its successor organisations, such as Islam4UK and Muslims Against Crusades, have been linked by officials to at least 21 terrorist plots.

His radical activities have made him a subject of intense scrutiny by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

In 2016, he was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for inviting support for the militant Islamic State group. Released in 2018 under strict conditions, he continued his efforts to rebuild his network, delivering over 40 lectures globally in 2021 and using WhatsApp and Telegram to communicate with recruits.

Law-enforcement agencies from the UK, US, and Canada launched separate investigations into his activities, concerned about his influence on a new generation of extremists.

Undercover officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) testified against him, providing evidence of his continued radicalising efforts.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2024