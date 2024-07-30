E-Paper | July 30, 2024

Five militants killed in separate operations across KP

Dawn Report Published July 30, 2024 Updated July 30, 2024 07:43am

PESHAWAR: At least five militants were gunned down by security forces in separate actions in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas a police constable embraced martyrdom during an operation conducted by law enforcement agencies.

In a statement issued on Monday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mohmand district, in which three militants were killed.

The statement claimed that forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during the operation. “However, during intense fire exchange, Constable Abrar Hussain, a resident of district Swabi, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

In a separate operation in Dera Ismail Khan, a militant named Sifatullah alias Mullah Mansoor was killed while three others were injured, the military said.

ISPR says one constable martyred as actions conducted in Swabi, D.I. Khan and North Waziristan

The statement noted that Sifatullah was a wanted man, involved in numerous militant activities in the area and is said to have facilitated the suicide bombing in Daraban on Dec 12, 2023.

According to the statement, security forces also engaged militants in North Waziristan, where one militant was killed.

“Pakistan’s security forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability across Pakistan and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the statement read.

On Saturday, the military’s media wing issued a statement which read that four militants were killed by security forces in a joint IBO carried out in Tank district. “After intense fire exchange, four terrorists were killed,” the statement had said.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2024

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

No country for women

No country for women

Arifa Noor
After all, this is a state and society which has never been comfortable with women who want to take their fate into their own hands.

Editorial

Summer of protests
Updated 30 Jul, 2024

Summer of protests

It is evident that the state’s ‘soft touch’ in dealing with the TLP has emboldened it enough that it feels it can cross unthinkable lines.
Re-profiling loans
30 Jul, 2024

Re-profiling loans

JUST when we thought that the new $7bn IMF bailout was within our grasp, the finance minister surprised the nation ...
Passport backlog
30 Jul, 2024

Passport backlog

THOUGH digitisation of the passport and CNIC application process has improved matters, bureaucratic lethargy is...
Constitutional limits
Updated 29 Jul, 2024

Constitutional limits

As Justice Minallah suggested, those who fail to defend the Constitution must face the consequences of their actions.
Diplomatic challenge
Updated 29 Jul, 2024

Diplomatic challenge

THE brewing conflict between the US and China is a matter that concerns most of the Global South, as many developing...
Gun control
29 Jul, 2024

Gun control

GUNFIRE filled the rarefied air of Karachi’s upmarket DHA on late Thursday night as a clash between two groups ...