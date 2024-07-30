Five militants killed in separate operations across KP

PESHAWAR: At least five militants were gunned down by security forces in separate actions in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas a police constable embraced martyrdom during an operation conducted by law enforcement agencies.

In a statement issued on Monday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mohmand district, in which three militants were killed.

The statement claimed that forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during the operation. “However, during intense fire exchange, Constable Abrar Hussain, a resident of district Swabi, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

In a separate operation in Dera Ismail Khan, a militant named Sifatullah alias Mullah Mansoor was killed while three others were injured, the military said.

ISPR says one constable martyred as actions conducted in Swabi, D.I. Khan and North Waziristan

The statement noted that Sifatullah was a wanted man, involved in numerous militant activities in the area and is said to have facilitated the suicide bombing in Daraban on Dec 12, 2023.

According to the statement, security forces also engaged militants in North Waziristan, where one militant was killed.

“Pakistan’s security forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability across Pakistan and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the statement read.

On Saturday, the military’s media wing issued a statement which read that four militants were killed by security forces in a joint IBO carried out in Tank district. “After intense fire exchange, four terrorists were killed,” the statement had said.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2024