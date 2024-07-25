E-Paper | July 25, 2024

UK police officer suspended after video of violent arrest at Manchester Airport sparks protest

Reuters | Dawn.com Published July 25, 2024 Updated July 25, 2024 04:40pm

A video showing a British police officer kick and stamp on a man’s head during an arrest at Manchester airport in northern England sparked a protest outside a police station late on Wednesday.

Police suspended one of the officers involved and referred the actions to an independent police complaints watchdog after the video, filmed by an onlooker, was posted on social media platforms and attracted criticism.

It showed a chaotic scene in an airport car park, in which several officers armed with tasers restrained two suspects. The events preceding this scene were not included in the video.

In the footage, a male officer was seen aiming a taser at a man lying on the ground. Reports suggested the men being beaten by police officers were British Pakistanis.

One man was kicked and stamped upon by an officer as he lay face down on the floor. The second man also appeared to be struck in the head by an officer.

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) statement said the video showed “an event that is truly shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about. The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm”.

It said police had responded to reports of an assault, and three officers were assaulted during their response. The officers, including one female officer whose nose was broken, required hospital treatment.

An officer was suspended on Thursday, having initially only been removed from operational duties.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of assault, assault of an emergency worker, affray, and obstructing police.

The incident sparked a protest outside a police station in a nearby town. One video posted online showed a crowd of at least 100 people chanting “Shame on you GMP”.

Police, who have not provided any details about the identity of those arrested at the airport, said the protest concluded safely and without incident.

“We have spent the evening listening to community feedback and will continue to engage with communities and elected members to maintain strong partnership links and understand local views,” they said in a subsequent statement.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bad measures
Updated 25 Jul, 2024

Bad measures

They do not seem to have realised that they have put the country’s best interests at risk.
Hamas-Fatah deal
25 Jul, 2024

Hamas-Fatah deal

THE Beijing Declaration signed in the Chinese capital on Tuesday reiterates the need for internal Palestinian unity...
Rating risks
25 Jul, 2024

Rating risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s recent discussions with the executives of the two top global credit rating...
Reforming militants
24 Jul, 2024

Reforming militants

Such initiatives have been tried before, in Swat for instance, at centres run by the military as well as NGOs.
IPP debate
24 Jul, 2024

IPP debate

A FIERCE debate blaming the exorbitant electricity prices on expensive power purchase agreements with IPPs has been...
Political vendettas
24 Jul, 2024

Political vendettas

IT seems that the PML-N and PPP need to be reminded again that they are doing themselves a considerable disservice ...