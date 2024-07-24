Pakistan to enhance defence, economic ties with Turkmenistan

ISLAMABAD: Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar holds talks with Turkmenistan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkmenistan on Tuesday agreed to intensify joint efforts to further expand and deepen bilateral cooperation in defence, economic and political domains.

The two countries also agreed to develop closer economic engagement in priority areas of trade and investment, energy, connectivity and information technology.

The understanding was reached at the third round of Pakistan-Turkmenistan bilateral political consultations held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, led the Pakistan side while the Turkmenistan side was led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov.

Both sides agree to implement TAPI, other mega projects

The two sides reviewed Pakistan-Turkmenistan relations, including bilateral trade and investment, energy cooperation, connectivity and people-to-people linkages. They noted the positive trajectory of relations and agreed to further enhance high-level dialogue and exchanges at the leadership level. The two sides will also strengthen bilateral dialogue mechanism.

The two sides discussed the projects of TAPI Pipeline and TAP Electricity Transmission Line. The deputy prime minister expressed Pak­istan’s commitment to further enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties commensurate with its true potential. He stressed the need for early finalisation of the Transit Trade Agreement and liberalisation of visa regime to facilitate businessmen.

The two sides agreed to promote bilateral parliamentary engagement and enhance cultural exchanges, educational scholarships including training of diplomats and people-to-people contacts. They will work closely to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and dialogue in multilateral settings, including at the United Nations and the Economic Cooperation Organisation. Regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Afghanistan and IIOJK, were also discussed.

Later, speaking at a joint media stakeout with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Mr Dar said that relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan are deep-rooted and based on a common vision for peace and prosperity in the region.

He said the two countries will enhance high-level dialogue and exchanges at the leadership level. “….Pakistan is eagerly awaiting the visit of His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of Turkmenistan, to Pakistan,” he said.

He noted that Berdimuhamedov’s visit will further advance and foster friendly relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

He said he invited the visiting dignitary’s attention to Pakistan’s investment climate and special role of SIFC in facilitating foreign investors to invest in different sectors. “We look forward to welcoming Turkmen companies to benefit from the promising investment climate of Pakistan.” He noted that Pakistan’s seaports offer the business communities of the two countries to explore win-win opportunities.

On his part, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Meredov said that implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) trans­national gas pipeline project, power transmission line and fibre optic communications along the Turk­­me­nistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route were discussed in detail.

He said both sides agreed that to make giant efforts to implement these large-scale projects is the cornerstone of Turkmen-Pakistan trade and economic cooperation.

“Our discussions reaffirmed our shared commitment and unwavering resolve to collaborate on the implementation of these initiatives,” he said.

“This will not only strengthen the bonds between our fraternal peoples, but also exemplify the mutually beneficial partnerships that define the essence and content of our bilateral relations,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2024