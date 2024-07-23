Traffic clears following hours-long severe logjam around Sindh Governor House: police

Traffic has finally cleared following an hours-long severe traffic jam around the Sindh Governor House in Karachi amid heightened security on Tuesday.

The logjam coincided with the Bohra community leader’s arrival at the Sindh Governor House.

In an alert posted at 8:53pm, the Karachi Traffic Police said traffic was restored and Ziauddin Ahmed road, Deen Muhammad Wafai road and Sarwar Shaheed road were opened for movement.

It said traffic on II Chundrigar, Shaheen Chowk, Khajoor Chowk, Ziauddin Ahmed road, Aiwan-i-Sadr road, PIDC Chowk and their surrounding area was “normal and moving as per routine”.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the earlier traffic situation and ordered the administration, district and traffic police to open roads for traffic.

He also instructed that traffic management in the city be improved and further directed that the CM Secretariat be reported to after the opening of roads.

An earlier alert at 6:02pm said Ziauddin Ahmed road, Deen Muhammad Wafai road and Sarwar Shaheed road were closed for traffic, without providing a reason for the closure.

As a result, it said traffic was slow at II Chundrigar, Shaheen Chowk, Khajoor Chowk, Ziauddin Ahmed road, Aiwan-i-Sadr road, PIDC Chowk and their surrounding areas.

The police said it was rerouting traffic through alternate routes.

The Governor House is located on Aiwan-i-Sadr road while the Chief Minister House is on Ziauddin Ahmed road.

A Dawn.com staffer also witnessed a heavy police and security presence at the many gates of the Governor House on Aiwan-i-Sadr road.

Later, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori addressed a media talk with Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of the Bohra community.