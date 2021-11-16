Dawn Logo

Pakistan to host 2025 Champions Trophy, announces ICC

Abdul GhaffarPublished November 16, 2021 - Updated November 16, 2021 05:51pm
Pakistan's players celebrate their victory over India on the pitch after the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between India and Pakistan at The Oval in London on June 18, 2017. — AFP/File

Pakistan will host the Men’s Champions Trophy in 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

It will be the first major global cricket tournament to be played in Pakistan since 1996 when it hosted the Men’s Cricket World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka. The final was played in Lahore with Sri Lanka claiming the title.

Reacting to the announcement, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja said it was a matter of great pride and delight that the country would host the major ICC tournament.

According to the ICC, the subsequent Champion Trophy edition in 2029 will be hosted by India.

The ICC Champions Trophy was also scheduled to be played in Pakistan in 2009 but it was moved to England due to security reasons.

The tournament was moved out of Pakistan after three countries — Australia, England and New Zealand — had refused to tour the country over security fears months after an attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.

USA to co-host T20 World Cup

Releasing its Future Tours Programme , the ICC said "the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will go somewhere it has never been before, with USA hosting the event alongside the West Indies, which staged the tournament in 2010."

In 2026, India and Sri Lanka will host the Men’s T20 World Cup, while the next 20-over World Cup in 2028 will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The 50-over ICC Men's World Cup 2027 will be co-hosted by South Africa Zimbabwe and Namibia, while its next edition of 2031 will be held in Bangladesh and India.

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

