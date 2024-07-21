Imran rules out talks with PPP for no-trust move against govt

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Imran Khan has ruled out talks with PPP to topple the government through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

While talking to journalists after the hearing of the 190 million pounds corruption reference on Saturday, the PTI founder called the PPP — which is part of the ruling coalition led by the PML-N — “a product of Form-47”.

“I should talk with the PPP for no-confidence motion if I intend to form a government,” Mr Khan said, and ruled out any such move as “holding of free and fair elections were the only solution to bring the country out of the crisis”.

While talking about the government’s plan to ban PTI, he said the move was tantamount to “slaughtering the democracy”. “The PTI is already under siege. What more does the government want to do?”

Mr Khan said the ruling elite had compromised the country’s interests for their vested interests and never wanted free and fair elections.

Bushra criticises jail officials

Mr Khan also called out Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her criticism of judges, and said PML-N supported judges when they were “extending relief” to the party.

In response to a question about the imposition of emergency in the country, Mr Khan said Pakistan is already being governed in the “martial law style” and questioned the efficacy of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which he said was “working above the civil regime”.

Meanwhile, Mr Khan’s spouse, Bushra Bibi, criticised the jail administration for their alleged discriminatory treatment of her husband.

While talking to reporters after the hearing of the case in which she’s a co-accused, Ms Bibi censured PTI’s Barrister Syed Ali Zafar for not attending her call following the arrest of Mr Khan last year.

She said Barrister Zafar enjoyed all protocol in the Adiala Jail, but he “could not even arrange a mattress for the former premier”.

Ms Bibi said she offered prayers after her acquittal in the Iddat case and said she was leaving the jail when a National Accountability Bureau team re-arrested her in a new case.

Case proceedings Earlier, the defence counsel concluded the cross-examination of Mr Khan’s former principal secretary, Azam Khan.

Later, Accountability Judge Mohammad Ali Warriach adjourned further hearing till July 22 when the defendants’ counsel would cross-examine former ministers Pervaiz Khattak and Zubaida Jalal.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2024