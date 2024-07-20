E-Paper | July 20, 2024

Govt gradually returning Rs60bn ‘borrowed’ from USF

Kalbe Ali Published July 20, 2024 Updated July 20, 2024 09:18am

ISLAMABAD: The government has started to return the Rs60 billion, taken from the account of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in 2013-14 to clear its circular debt, the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom was informed here on Friday.

Chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, the committee was briefed by senior USF officials, who highlighted the fund’s role in bringing telecom and internet services to the underserved and unserved areas, where operators do not venture due to low return on investment.

However, the committee was told that USF projects had been facing delays over the past one and a half year due to restrictions on equipment imports and a financial crunch.

When Senator Dr. Mohammad Humayun inquired about the reasons behind the financial issues, Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja intervened to explain that in 2013-14, the country was facing a serious energy crisis and the finance minister at that time had transferred funds available under USF to clear the circular debt.

Finance ministry has already reverted Rs10bn, minister tells Senate body

“However, since USF money belongs to the telecom industry and it was meant for a specific purpose, the finance minister has agreed to return the amount gradually, and Rs10 billion has already been reverted [to the fund] in the recent federal budget,” Ms Khawaja said.

The committee was also informed that contributions to the USF fund came from the telecom sector, with no involvement of the government, or any foreign funding.

The committee was informed by USF officials that 68 projects were completed by the fund, from its inception in 2006 until 2018. Whereas, 93 projects were executed between 2019 and present day.

Similarly, Rs55 billion was spent during 2006-18 against Rs80.84bn from 2019 onwards.

The committee was also informed of the challenges faced by USF, including security concerns, damage to infrastructure by caused terrorists, hurdles created by provinces over NOCs to establish telecom infrastructure and land issued by local communities in Balochistan and KP.

The committee was also briefed by the senior management of Ignite (the national technology fund), but the presentation was overshadowed by Senator Anusha Rahman, who participated through video link and interrupted the Ignite presentation on a number of occasions.

Senator Rahman, a former IT minister herself in the previous Nawaz Sharif government, pointed out that these policies were initiated earlier, and criticised Ignite for not doing anything after 2018.

She also suggested that Ms Khawaja take charge of the boards of Ignite and USF to implement her government’s political agenda by reducing the role of bureaucrats in these institutions.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Royal tantrum
Updated 20 Jul, 2024

Royal tantrum

The PML-N's confrontational stance and overt refusal to respect courts orders on arguably flimsy pretexts is a dangerous sign.
Bangladesh chaos
20 Jul, 2024

Bangladesh chaos

CHAOS has engulfed Dhaka, as well as other parts of Bangladesh, over the past few days. Anti-government protests had...
Fitch’s estimate
20 Jul, 2024

Fitch’s estimate

FITCH seems to be more optimistic about Pakistan accelerating its economic growth rate to 3.2pc during this fiscal...
Misplaced priorities
Updated 19 Jul, 2024

Misplaced priorities

The government must call its APC at the earliest and invite all stakeholders to take part; this matter cannot be delayed further.
Oman terror attack
19 Jul, 2024

Oman terror attack

THE normally peaceful sultanate of Oman was shaken by sectarian terrorism on Monday when militants belonging to the...
Urban flooding
19 Jul, 2024

Urban flooding

THE provincial authorities have been taking precautionary measures, or so we have been told, to cope with emergency...