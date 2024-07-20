FC soldier martyred, 13 injured in Buleda, Pishin attacks

QUETTA: A soldier of Frontier Corps was martyred and 13 others, including CTD personnel, were injured in two attacks in Buleda and Pishin areas on Friday.

A soldier of Quick Response Force of the Frontier Corps South was martyred and seven others were injured in Buleda area of Kech district.

Officials said that some unknown militants had planted an explosive device on the roadside and they detonated it when a vehicle carrying the FC personnel was passing through the area.

“A solider of FC lost his life on the spot and seven others suffered injuries in the powerful blast,” a security official said, adding that the body of the martyred soldier and seven injured soldiers were shifted to a nearby health facility,“ he said.

Police officials said an operation has been launched in the area to trace out miscreants involved in the blast.

In another attack in Pishin area, some unidentified miscreants exploded an improvised explosive device (IED) through a remote control in front of the court of the district and sessions judge of Pishin to target the CTD vehicle which was carrying the department’s personnel.

Officials said the IED blast left three CTD officials and three pedestrians injured.

“Miscreants wanted to target the Station House Officer of CTD Pishin, Chaudhay Asghar, who was travelling in the vehicle,” SSP Pishin Nanzoor Buledi said, adding that the CTD officer survived the attack, but three officials were injured.

“It was an IED which was detonated through a remote control,” he said.

Police and Levies Force personnel rushed to the blast site and shifted the injured to Pishin district hospital.

Meanwhile, provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind has condemned the attack on the CTD vehicle in Pishin.

He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured, and stated that such cowardly actions cannot demoralise the police.

