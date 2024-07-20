PTI seeks probe into outbreak of violence at Bannu march

ISLAMABAD: The PTI core committee on Friday strongly condemned the violence in Bannu and “directed” its provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to hold a transparent inquiry and punish those involved in the deaths of innocent people.

At least one person was killed and scores injured when a peace march in Bannu turned violent. However, the party claimed that the death toll was much higher.

The party alleged that the security apparatus had resorted to firing on a peaceful demonstration, staged jointly by almost all political parties in Bannu, opposing a new “operation” against terrorism.

In a statement, the party said it feared that the people’s protest in Bannu could extend to the entire country and would lead to an uncontrollable situation.

HRCP, AWP also voice concern, call for accountability of those responsible for loss of life

“In order to avoid any such situation, a transparent investigation must be carried out and exemplary punishment must be given to those responsible for the violent incident,” said a press release issued by the PTI media cell.

It said all political forces in Bannu were on the same page regarding the eradication of terrorism, but they would not allow any new operation that may claim the lives of innocent people.

The core committee also directed the provincial government to pay handsome compensation to the families of deceased and those injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Awami Workers Party (AWP) also condemned what it called “unprovoked” firing on peaceful protestors in Bannu and demanded immediate and exemplary action against the perpetrators.

The party also said that it fully supports the demands for an end to unaccountable wars, military operations and state sponsorship of religious militancy.

In a statement, AWP President Akhtar Hussain has said that AWP has consistently challenged the totalitarian logic of the so-called ‘war on terror’.

He said thousands of innocent people have paid the price for this disastrous state policy in the forms of deaths, displacements and enforced disappearances.

Separately, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also said it was appalled by reports that a number of protesters had been killed and over 20 injured by firing on peaceful protesters in Bannu, “thousands of whom had assembled to demand an end to militancy and further security operations and to express their long-standing desire for peace and stability in the region”.

This violation of citizens’ right to life and right to freedom of peaceful assembly is reprehensible and reflects a dangerous contempt for citizen-led calls for peace, the commission said.

“The provincial and federal governments must immediately engage with the protesters and their legitimate concerns, and hold to account those responsible for protestors’ deaths and injuries. Moreover, any actions taken to restore law and order in the region must be debated transparently in parliament and account for the rights of those affected.”

Missing persons

Meanwhile, the PTI has urged the Supreme Court (SC) to promptly hear cases related to the recovery of missing persons and put a halt to the ongoing spate of disappearances in the country, which the party claimed was aimed at coercing its affiliates to switch loyalties.

In a statement issued on Friday, a party spokesperson said the case regarding recovery of missing persons — filed by renowned jurist Aitzaz Ahsan before the apex court — be fixed for immediate hearing so as to ensure their earliest release.

The spokesperson said that tactics, including enforced disappearances, framing of fabricated cases, forced divorces and kidnapping for statements to “crush the country’s largest political party and change the loyalties of its supporters”, were being employed.

There is no scope for enforced disappearances or extra-legal measures against citizens in a constitutionally and lawfully governed state, the spokesperson said.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2024