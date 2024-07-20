43 Pakistani prisoners in Sri Lankan jails to return home in a week

ISLAMABAD: As many as 43 Pakistani prisoners languishing in Sri Lankan prisons are set to return home within a week.

A decision to expedite the release and repatriation of these Pakistani prisoners was taken during a meeting between Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi and Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan retired Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and the release of Pakistani prisoners detained in Sri Lanka were discussed.

It was agreed to repatriate Pakistani prisoners stranded in Sri Lanka for several years within seven days. Both sides agreed to complete the necessary procedures for repatriation of Pakistani prisoners on priority basis.

Minister Aleem Khan announces he will bear all expenses for their repatriation

The Sri Lankan high commissioner assured Mr Naqvi of his full cooperation in this regard. The interior minister thanked the Sri Lankan high commissioner for his cooperation in the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners. Matters related to drug trafficking and border security were also discussed in the meeting.

The federal minister for interior said that relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan have strengthened over time and swift measures are required to further strengthen these relations. He emphasised that enhancing mutual cooperation in drug trafficking and border security is the need of the hour.

The Sri Lankan high commissioner said that Sri Lanka attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan.

In a related development, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan announced that he would bear all expenses for repatriation of Pakistani prisoners stranded in Sri Lanka for years. The move will pave the way for these prisoners’ return to Pakistan. On the instructions of interior minister, the ministry of interior was in contact with the Sri Lankan authorities but their release was delayed due to financial issues.

Now, after the announcement by Mr Aleem Khan, these prisoners will return home soon after completing necessary procedures. Mr Naqvi thanked Mr Aleem Khan for taking personal interest in the release of these prisoners and said that his kind gesture is a breath of fresh air for the prisoners and their families.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2024