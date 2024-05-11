Today's Paper | May 11, 2024

Iran sends back 28 Pakistani prisoners

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 11, 2024 Updated May 11, 2024 09:19am

ISLAMABAD: Twenty-eight Pakistani prisoners have been released from Iranian jails on humanitarian grounds and repatriated to Pakistan, Iranian embassy in Islamabad said on Friday.

“As agreed, following the recent visit of the honorable Iranian President to Pakistan, some 28 Pakistani prisoners were released and returned to the brotherly country of Pakistan with the suspension of their prison sentences cherishing Islamic benignity and due to the humanitarian goals,” a short statement issued by the embassy read.

Prior to the release of this batch, there were 160 Pakistani prisoners in Iranian jails while 60 Iranian prisoners were in the custody of Pakistani authorities.

The Iranian governm­ent had on the sidelines of President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit last month proposed that both countries rele­ase each other’s nationals being held in their jails on humanitarian grounds.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Naz­eer Tarar had in his dis­cussion with Iran’s Dep­uty Justice Minister for Human Rights and Int­er­national Affairs Dr Askar Galailan accepted the proposal and said it would be implemented thr­ough the interior ministry.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2024

Pak Iran Ties
Pakistan

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taxing pensions
Updated 11 May, 2024

Taxing pensions

Tax reforms have failed to deliver because of distortions created by the FBR bureaucracy through SROs, apparently for personal gains.
Orwellian slide
11 May, 2024

Orwellian slide

IN recent years, Pakistan has made several attempts at introducing an overarching mechanism through which to check...
Terror against girls
11 May, 2024

Terror against girls

ONCE again, the ogre of terrorism is seeking the sacrifice of schoolgirls. On Wednesday, just days after the...
Enrolment drive
Updated 10 May, 2024

Enrolment drive

The authorities should implement targeted interventions to bring out-of-school children, especially girls, into the educational system.
Gwadar outrage
10 May, 2024

Gwadar outrage

JUST two days after the president, while on a visit to Balochistan, discussed the need for a political dialogue to...
Save the witness
10 May, 2024

Save the witness

THE old affliction of failed enforcement has rendered another law lifeless. Enacted over a decade ago, the Sindh...