Maryam joins chorus of criticism against judges

LAHORE: The Sharifs have ratcheted up their criticism of the Supreme Court judges, accusing them of delivering a verdict in favour of Imran Khan’s PTI in the reserved seats case, and warning them of severe repercussions if any attempt was made to destabilise the country.

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz joined other party leaders, including Khawaja Asif, Irfan Siddiqui, Javed Latif and Azma Bokhari, in criticising the eight sitting judges of the apex court who allowed the PTI to reclaim its seats in parliament and provincial assemblies.

Irfan Siddiqui, the speechwriter for PML-N president Nawaz Sharif, has also hinted that the party might confront the Supreme Court through the platform of parliament.

“The Supreme Court’s decision [in the reserved seats case] is an attempt to destabilise the country. The judges who delivered the verdict in favour of PTI have, in fact, sold their conscience. Decisions should be made in accordance with the law and the Constitution, not based on personal conscience. We cannot help if their conscience is sold,” Maryam Nawaz said while speaking at the launching of Model Bazaar free home delivery project in Township.

Punjab CM warns of repercussions if any attempt made to destabilise country

“The Supreme Court judges have rewritten the Constitution, giving what was not even asked for. It was said to join the PTI which is not even present in parliament. It is just a case of rewriting the Constitution to favour a loser and his [Imran Khan] party,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz issued a stern warning to the Supreme Court judges, saying, “I want to tell the judges of the Supreme Court, let this country function smoothly. We will not allow you to disrupt its progress. If anyone attempts to derail development and create political instability, they will be dealt with iron hands,” she asserted, adding, “Whenever the country starts to make progress, someone starts conspiring against it.”

She said the Supreme Court had declared the already submitted affidavits unacceptable and instead advised crossing the floor. “Earlier (former chief justice) Umar Atta Bandial attempted to rewrite the Constitution. But this time it will not be tolerated. I will speak out and urge the people to speak out against such verdicts as well,” the Punjab chief minister said, adding that she is unsure how long the PML-N will remain in power, but as long as it’s here, it will continue to serve the masses.

Last year, Maryam Nawaz launched a scathing attack on the judiciary, specifically targeting sitting and retired judges of the Supreme Court, for their role in ousting her father, Nawaz Sharif, from power in 2017.

During a rally in Sargodha in February 2023, she publicly displayed pictures of former chief justices Asif Khosa and Saqib Nisar, as well as two sitting Supreme Court judges, criticising their decisions.

Sanam Javed’s detention

Maryam Nawaz defended the detention of PTI social media activist Sanam Javed for 14 months, stating that those responsible for the May 9 violence did not deserve sympathy or leniency. “It’s regrettable if an innocent woman is jailed, but those who set fire to the country’s security installations are not innocent. A woman [Sanam Javed] who attacked this country and torched its facilities has been granted bail,” she said.

Ms Javed, a vocal critic of Maryam Nawaz, had been arrested multiple times in various cities across the country in connection with the May 9 cases. However, on Thursday, she was released from custody after the Islamabad High Court declared her arrest illegal. The court ordered her release and directed the police and other law enforcement agencies to refrain from arresting her again, allowing her to return to Punjab.

Parliament’s role

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui suggested that parliament should play its role in response to the Supreme Court’s verdict on the reserved seats case. “To prevent the continued insult to the Constitution based on personal preferences and lawlessness, parliament must fulfil its responsibility. As the creator of the Constitution, parliament has sworn to protect it and cannot abandon the state to the whims of a panchayati mindset,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2024