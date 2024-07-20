Banning any party Pakistan’s internal matter: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has in so many words termed the move to ban a political party an internal matter of Pakistan.

“The recent decisions by Pakistani courts, including the Supreme Court of Pakistan, show the strengths of Pakistan’s legal and judicial system and the ability of the Pakistani nation to deal with domestic challenges. Comment­ary from abroad is therefore unwarranted and unacceptable interference in Pakistan’s domestic affairs,” she said while responding to a question regarding the concern voiced by the US at a press briefing here on Friday.

Also, the spokesperson said Pakistan conveyed to the Afghan authorities serious concern on the terrorist attack at Bannu cantonment on July 15 and the continued use of Afghan territory by Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to carry out deadly attacks in Pakistan with impunity.

Action against Bannu attackers

“We strongly urge the interim Afghan government to take immediate, robust and effective action against the perpetrators of the 15 July attack and to prevent such attacks in the future. Such attacks undermine bilateral relations and regional stability,” she said.

Afghan government asked to take robust action against Bannu attackers

“Despite Pakistan’s repeated calls for action, the presence of TTP and other terror groups in Afghanistan continues to pose a serious threat to regional peace and security,” she remarked.

“We expect the Afghan authorities to take concrete action, effective action, robust action against these groups, to disarm the TTP and Gul Bahadur Group and hand over their leadership and those responsible for terror attacks against Pakistan.”

Responding to a question, she said Pakistan’s position on deportation of foreigners violating Pakistan’s immigration laws was clear. She said over 44,000 Afghan nationals in Pakistan were slated to leave for third countries. About Malala Yousafzai’s statement over the issue, she said she was not aware of it. “We wish Ms Yousafzai would urge these countries to expedite the process of their repatriation,” she said.

Call for joint efforts

Referring to the attack in Muscat, she said Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly terror attack on Imambargah Ali bin Abu Talib, which claimed six lives including four Pakistani nationals.

“The attack on peaceful civilians in a mosque during the holy month of Muharram in the peaceful city of Muscat is reprehensible and inhumane. Such acts of terrorism and violence against peaceful civilians cannot be condoned on any grounds whatsoever,” she said.

Dhaka protests

Answering a question about protests in Bangladesh, she said Pakistan was following the development in Bangladesh. “Our High Commission is in close contact with Pakistani students and with the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure safety of Pakistani students,” she said.

“We have issued advisories for our students. Our students remain in contact with our High Commission, which has facilitated many students who needed safe lodgings. We will continue to assess the situation and make a determination about the continued presence of our students in Bangladesh,” she said.

She also announced that Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov would visit Pakistan from July 22 to 24 during which he would hold extensive talks with the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2024