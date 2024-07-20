E-Paper | July 20, 2024

PML-N told to seek ‘democratic solution’ to its PTI problem

Syed Irfan Raza Published July 20, 2024 Updated July 20, 2024 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Pak­istan Peoples Party (PPP), a key partner in the ruling coalition, on Friday suggested the PML-N think twice before pursuing its review petition in the Supreme Court against the judgement in the reserved seats case, indicating the government might not get any relief.

Also, the PPP urged the government to handle the issue of banning the PTI in a democratic way.

The PPP conveyed its stance to the government during a huddle that took place in the Presidency.

President Asif Ali Zardari chaired the meeting where Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Spea­ker Ayaz Sadiq, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Awan represented the PML-N side, while Sherry Rehman, Farooq Naek and Nayyar Bokhari represented the PPP, sources said.

The meeting was convened after the PPP complained that despite being a major partner in the coalition, it was not taken on board by the PML-N bef­ore it made the decision.

Sources said the PML-N at the meeting tabled two main issues — filing of a review petition on the SC decision on reserved seats and the proposed ban on the PTI for being allegedly involved in anti-state activities. Sources said the PPP told its ally that it would convene an in-house meeting to decide about backing the government on both issues.

The PPP has apparently been divided over the move to ban the PTI.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2024

