TLP protesters stick to demands as residents continue to suffer road blockades at Faizabad Interchange

TLP sit-in at Faizabad Interchange leaves vehicular traffic stranded at Stadium Road in Rawalpindi on Thursday. — Photo Mohammad Asim

ISLAMABAD: After a gap of two days, talks resumed between the leadership of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the district administration of Islamabad with the residents suffering due to the blockade of the main intersection between Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Talking to Dawn, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said he and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah had held talks with the TLP protesters, adding the government was making efforts to clear the roads by Friday evening.

Responding to a question, the minister said the government was avoiding the use of force to disperse the protesters fearing that such an action could cause more chaos not only in Islamabad but also in other parts of the country.

He said the protesters should have been stopped by the respective provincial governments in the first place. He acknowledged that the porters were challenging the writ of the state, but the government was showing restraint.

Sources in the capital administration told Dawn that a meeting was held between senior government officials and a TLP team. However, the venue of the meeting was not disclosed. The sources said the demands of the TLP were unrealistic and not related to Pakistan.

“How can we commit to the demands that are actually non-existent,” said a senior official of the interior ministry.

As both sides remained adamant on their points of view, the TLP team presented their three demands to the government, including the immediate dispatch of relief goods and items of medical needs to the people of Gaza, declaring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ‘a terrorist’ and boycotting all Israeli products at the official level.

Talking to Dawn, TLP chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi said his party will not back off from the demands, and their struggle, including the Faizabad protest, will continue until the demands are met.

When asked about the hardships being faced by the public due to the blockade of the roads, he blamed the government for ignoring their calls. He said he himself had announced that all ambulances and even those taking part in Muharram-related activities would be facilitated by TLP workers.

“But why is the government so afraid of the Israeli pressure. We need to stand on our feet and have belief in our faith,” the TLP chief said.

A senior official of the interior ministry, while responding to a query about the demands, said Pakistan does not recognise the state of Israel and its leadership had been condemned at all levels.

“Besides, there are no Israeli products or services available in Pakistan. What they seem referring to are multinational companies based in Europe, US etc.,” the official said, adding Pakistan like other Muslim countries had been sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the capital administration expressed confidence that the protestors will leave in the coming days.

The TLP held a three-weeklong sit-in at Faizabad in 2017 which was led by its founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

The sit-in started on November 8 against changes to the Elections Bill 2017. The protesters demanded the resignation of the then-law minister Zahid Hamid who was accused of changing the declaration in the election forms related to finality of the Prophethood.

After several talks ended in failure, police launched an operation on November 25 but could not clear the venue of the protesters. On November 27, the law minister stepped down leading to the culmination of the protest.

Traffic mess

Murree Road, Double Road, Islamabad Expressway, Karnal Sher Khan and other roads remained clogged due to the sit-in at Faizabad.

As the blockade of the roads entered its sixth day, the district administration and police failed to clear the roads creating problems for commuters and affecting business activities. The traffic mess halted routine life with vehicles remaining stuck on Murree Road, Double Road, Expressway, Sadiqabad, Commercial Market, Fifth Road and Sixth Road.

“Road closers are creating lots of problems for people. As the Expressway is blocked at Faizabad, commuters from adjoining localities have to use Double Road to travel to and from Islamabad,” said Mohammad Kamran, a commuter.

Raja Muzaffar, a commuter at Murree Road, said Peshawar Road is closed due to the Muharram 11 procession at Chur Chowk from Chairing Cross and commuters had no option but to use Double Road to reach Islamabad. He said the residents of City Saddar Road, Ratta Amral Road, Gawalmandi and Kashmiri Bazaar suffered the most.

“It took me two hours to reach Zero Point from PWD which usually takes half an hour on motorcycle. Traffic was blocked at Faizabad Interchange and diverted to Karnal Sher Khan Road where there was worst traffic jam,” said Asher Ali.

Meanwhile, the TLP workers and supporters have installed washrooms and were cooking food on Faizabad Interchange and adjoining greenbelts.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2024