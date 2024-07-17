E-Paper | July 17, 2024

Facebook restricted across multiple service providers in Pakistan: NetBlocks

Dawn.com Published July 17, 2024 Updated July 17, 2024 09:43pm

A restriction on access to social media platform Facebook was reported to be in effect across multiple service providers in the country on Wednesday, Yaum-i-Ashura or Muharram 10, according to Internet monitor Netblocks.

Yaum-i-Ashura is observed every year on Muharram 10 with solemnity to pay homage to Imam Husain — the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — and other martyrs of Karbala.

NetBlocks said authorities “typically restrict mobile internet services” on the occasion.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, also showed that user reports indicated problems in accessing Facebook.

It also showed problems with Instagram.

Facebook and Instagram are both owned by Meta.

The Baloch­istan government already previously decided to suspend mobile phone and internet services in the provincial capital and some other sensitive districts during four days of Muharram.

The Punjab government had also requested the interior ministry to shut down social media apps on the internet from Muharram 6 to 11 to control the dissemination of hate material and misinformation in a bid to avoid sectarian violence.

The Ministry of Interior had deferred the decision on the Punjab government’s request for the suspension of six social media platforms for around a week.

A statement issued by the interior ministry had said no decision was taken on the provincial governments’ requests for internet shutdown, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would make the final decision in this regard.

Last week, the interior minister had said that since the suspension of internet or mobile services created difficulties for citizens, such decisions would be made after considering ground realities and the security situation.

