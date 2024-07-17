Ashura observed peacefully across country amid heightened security

Mourners took out processions nationwide on Wednesday to observe Yaum-i-Ashura amid heightened security arrangements.

Yaum-i-Ashura is observed every year on Muharram 10 with solemnity to pay homage to Imam Husain — the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — and other martyrs of Karbala.

President Asif Ali Zardari said that the martyrs of Karbala had given a lesson to the Muslim Ummah to remain steadfast in the face of all kinds of brutalities and raise their voice against all evils, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

He appealed to the nation to stand for forbearance, hard work and justice, besides realising the requirements of the poor and the needy.

Zardari also stressed the need for unity and facing the forces of cruelty and evil with steadfastness while learning lessons from the incident of Karbala.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed a similar sentiment and advised to draw inspiration from the values of fortitude and courage from the martyrs of Karbala and show perseverance in trials, Radio Pakistan reported.

He urged equality, tolerance, unity and discipline within ourselves to deal the internal and external threats facing the country.

He later lauded law enforcement agencies and security agencies for maintaining peace and calm, saying that the day passed by without any incident as processions were carried out.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the philosophy of Imam Hussain “is a torch for all humanity”.

“The grandson of the Prophet Imam Hussain (RA) along with his family members and companions drank the cup of martyrdom for the sake of the truth,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by the Ministry of Interior in a post on X.

“The incident of Karbala is the greatest story of the exaltation of truth and truth.”

He later said that the day remained peaceful due to the government’s arrangements in place and also praised the role of scholars in maintaining harmony.

The interior ministry approved army deployment across the country to ensure peace and security during the holy month of Muharram. It also banned the use of drones during processions and majalis till Ashura across the country.

Meanwhile, as many as 59,000 Sindh policemen were deployed to provide security to all processions across the province. There was also a ban on pillion riding across the province today and a complete ban on carrying licensed weapons.

Restrictions on accessing Facebook were also reported by users and tracking monitors.

Lahore

Lahore’s main procession set out from Nisar Haveli in the Mohalla Chillah Bibian in the morning and concluded at its destination of Karbala Ghamay Shah Imambargah.

The Lahore Traffic Police said six circle officers, 210 senior traffic wardens, 140 patrolling officers and over 1,000 wardens were appointed for duties.

Karachi

In Karachi, the main procession departed from Nishtar Park at 9:40am and concluded after reaching Hussainiya Iraniyan Imam Bargah through its traditional fixed routes.

For security reasons, MA Jinnah Road remained closed from Guru Mandir to Tower.

The traffic plan issued by the local authorities said people coming from Nazimabad could go towards their destination from Lasbela Chowk towards Nishtar Road via Garden.

People coming from Liaquatabad could take Teen Hatti to Lasbela Chowk and take a left turn towards Central Jail (Martin Road).

People going to PP Chowrangi from Hassan Square could go to Shahrah-i-Quaideen from Kashmir Road and from Jail Flyover to Nishtar Road (Lasbela Chowk) from Tin Hatti.

Meanwhile, visitors travelling from Sharea Faisal to Shahrah-i-Quaideen (Noorani Kebab) to Numaish could take a right at the society light signal and take Kashmir Road towards their destination.

Those going from Central Jail Gate (Jamshed Road) towards Guru Mandir MA Jinnah Road could proceed towards their destination from Bahadur Yar Jung Road (Soldier Bazar) from Guru Mandir.

Traffic going from Garden Zoo to MA Jinnah Road could go towards its destination from Anklesaria to Gul Plaza on the right and Coast Guard Holy Family Hospital on the left.

Meanwhile, all heavy/commercial traffic going towards MA Jinnah Road from Super Highway and Gulbarg will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2 via Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, Shershah.

The traffic plan said it will be possible to reach Mauripur with the same route for returning.

It said that all heavy/commercial traffic going towards the city from National Highway will be routed via Sharea Faisal or via Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Sulaiman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No. 10, Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, Shershah and will be allowed to go to Mauripur, adopting the same route for return.

The traffic plan said that all kinds of small or big traffic will not be allowed to ply the procession route beyond Guru Mandir Chowk and will be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jung Road (Soldier Bazar).

It added that entry of all types of vehicles is prohibited on MA Jinnah Road, except vehicles with a sticker to join the procession. To join the procession, vehicles with stickers will be allowed to enter through Shahrah-i-Quaideen, Society Light Signal.

The traffic plan outlined the following routes for participants in the processions:

Participants coming from Nazimabad Lasbela, Albela, right side Garden Jamaat Khana, Soldier Bazar No. 3 Light Signal to Nimaish.

Liaquatabad, Tin Hatti, Jahangir Road, Guru Mandir to Numaish.

Society Light Signal to Numaish.

Gulistan-i-Jauhar and Gulshan-i-Iqbal, University Road, old Sabzi Mandi, Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal to Numaish.

Peshawar

In Peshawar, the procession began from GT Road, passed through the Mukri Bazaar service road and was set to conclude at 4pm, according to the City Traffic Police.

Citizens were asked to avoid unnecessary travel during Ashura, and have been encouraged to dial 1915 for traffic-related complaints and queries, the police said.