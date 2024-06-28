Pakistan can cross border to hunt TTP: Defence Minister Asif

• Defence minister rejects possibility of dialogue with banned outfit, says parliamentary nod will be sought for fresh action under ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’

• Fazl alarmed by critical security situation in KP, favours talks with Kabul instead of threats

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Amid a surge in terror incidents, which Pakistan blames on the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leadership hiding in Afghanistan, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday hinted at the possibility of cross-border strikes to eliminate militant hideouts in the neighbouring country.

The defence minister’s statement came on the same day as Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s warning about the critical security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The JUI-F chief said that things had reached a point where even the police could not go out at night due to the presence of armed men.

In an interview with Voice of America, the defence minister said Islamabad could strike terror havens in Afghanistan and it would not be against international law since Kabul had been “exporting” terrorism to Pakistan and the “exporters” were being harboured there.

He said though the TTP was operating from the neighbouring country, its cadre, about a few thousand in number, “are operating from within the country” and blamed the PTI government for bringing these militants back.

The minister also ruled out any chances of dialogue with the banned outfit, saying that there was no common ground.

Speaking about ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’, he said parliament would be taken on board in this regard and the concerns of political parties would also be addressed. The minister also blamed civilians for not being able to build on the successes of operations conducted by the army in the past.

In separate remarks to Geo News, the minister said Islamabad would “stringently enforce international laws at its borders with Afghanistan” to restrict the movement of smuggled goods.

The media outlet reported him as saying that the decision would also “thwart the infiltration of terrorists”.

“All traffic from Afghanistan will only be allowed entry into Pakistan with a valid passport and visa,” he said.

Fazl opposes operation

As the government expressed its intention to deal with Afghanistan with an iron hand, the Maulana compared its case to Iran.

Issues with Iran were resolved within a week of both countries conducting air strikes inside each other’s territories, he said, asking why Afghanistan was not being dealt with in the same manner.

Addressing a press conference at his party’s provincial headquarters after a grand tribal jirga, the JUI-F leader said Islamabad was making its decision about Kabul based on anger and emotions, adding that issues between states could not be resolved in haste or through threats as it would only result in further deterioration of bilateral relations. “When people questioned establishment over law and order situation, they simply shift the blame to Afghanistan,” he claimed.

Speaking about the situation in KP, he said there were more militants in certain regions than in the past. Accor­ding to the Maulana, “The jirga expressed its lack of trust in the operation and declared that this was not Azm-i-Istehkam, rather Adam-i-Istehkam (instability).”

The JUI-F chief said that these armed men control traffic, set up roadblocks and collect tolls from motorists. Besides, he said that police across the southern districts of the province find themselves besieged in police stations after dusk. “They are not allowed to perform their duties outside the police station during night,” he said.

The Maulana said that the people of KP, from Waziristan to Swat, had rendered matchless sacrifices and suffered displacement due to military operations. He said that those who were now returning home had nothing left there.

“About a year and a half ago, the government issued tokens worth Rs400,000 for destroyed houses and Rs160,000 for partially damaged houses to tribesmen, but the affectees have yet to receive any money so far,” he said.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2024