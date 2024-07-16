Traffic plans for 9th Muharram processions mapped out in Lahore, Peshawar

Traffic plans for Muharram 9 processions have been mapped out for major cities nationwide, according to traffic police officials.

The Lahore Traffic Police said in a post on social media platform X the procession will begin from Islampura and culminate at Imambargah Khaima-i-Saadat at Panda street.

Traffic will not be allowed on the following routes in Lahore:

Pando Street via Sanda Road

Block Syedan towards Sanda Road

Sanda Khurd Chowk via Haider Road towards Neeli Bar Chowk

The last bus stop on the road towards Noori Building and Saandi Road

Neeli Bar Chowk towards the main bazaar

Haider Road Chowk towards Sanda Road alongside old Secretary RTA Office

Neeli Bar turn towards Neeli Bar Chowk

Civil Secretariat Chowk towards Islampura

Petrol Pump DSP Office turn Islampura towards Civil Secretariat

PMG Chowk towards Civil Secretariat

Traffic will also not be allowed on the following routes:

Istanbul Chowk towards Church Chowk

Lodge Road towards Church Chowk

Library Road towards University Road Office

Tollinton Market Chowk towards Old Anarkali

Bota mahal towards AG Office

GPO Chowk towards AG Office

Baba Mauj Darya towards Khaima-e-Saadat

Jain Mandar Chowk towards Edward Road towards Khaima-e-Saadat

Farid Kot road towards Jain Mandar Khaima-e-Saadat

Jain Mandar Chowk towards Old Anarkali

Rabbani road towards Old Anarkali

The Lahore traffic police issued the following advisory plan as well:

From the last bus stop, all traffic towards Sanda Firdous Cinema, Sanda Road, can go via MAO College.

Traffic will flow on MAO College Sanda Road towards the last bus stop on Sanda Road

Traffic coming towards the Azaadi Flyover will be diverted towards Kacheri area chowk O/R GC College

Traffic coming towards Ferozepur Road will be diverted towards Ganda Nullah

Traffic coming from Multan Road will be diverted to Samanabad turn via the Double Sarkan ring road

“No diversion is permanent; in fact, as the procession proceeds, traffic will flow on alternative roads. Where traffic is halted, it will be halted for a few minutes; traffic will resume once the procession has passed,” said the traffic advisory posted on X by the Lahore Traffic Police.

In Peshawar, the main procession will take place from 9am to 3pm.

Karachi traffic plan for 9th, 10th Muharram

A traffic plan for Muharram 9 and 10 (July 16 and 17) said Karachi’s main procession would depart from Nishtar Park and conclude by reaching Hussainiya Iraniyan Imam Bargah through its traditional fixed routes.

For security reasons, MA Jinnah Road would remain closed from Guru Mandir to Tower.

It said people coming from Nazimabad could go towards their destination from Lasbela Chowk towards Nishtar Road via Garden.

People coming from Liaquatabad could take Teen Hatti to Lasbela Chowk and take a left turn towards Central Jail (Martin Road).

People going to PP Chowrangi from Hassan Square could go to Shahrah-i-Quaideen from Kashmir Road and from Jail Flyover to Nishtar Road (Lasbela Chowk) from Tin Hatti.

Meanwhile, visitors travelling from Sharea Faisal to Shahrah-i-Quaideen (Noorani Kebab) to Numaish could take a right at the society light signal and take Kashmir Road towards their destination.

Those going from Central Jail Gate (Jamshed Road) towards Guru Mandir MA Jinnah Road could proceed towards their destination from Bahadur Yar Jung Road (Soldier Bazar) from Guru Mandir.

Traffic going from Garden Zoo to MA Jinnah Road could go towards its destination from Anklesaria to Gul Plaza on the right and Coast Guard Holy Family Hospital on the left.

Meanwhile, all heavy/commercial traffic going towards MA Jinnah Road from Super Highway and Gulbarg would be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2 via Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, Shershah.

The traffic plan said it would be possible to reach Mauripur with the same route for returning.

It said that all heavy/commercial traffic going towards the city from National Highway would be routed via Sharea Faisal or via Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Sulaiman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No. 10, Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, Shershah and would be allowed to go to Mauripur, adopting the same route for return.

The traffic plan said that all kinds of small or big traffic would not be allowed to ply the procession route beyond Guru Mandir Chowk and would be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jung Road (Soldier Bazar).

It added that entry of all types of vehicles was prohibited on MA Jinnah Road, except vehicles with a sticker to join the procession. To join the procession, vehicles with stickers would be allowed to enter through Shahrah-i-Quaideen, Society Light Signal.

The traffic plan outlined the following routes for participants in the processions: