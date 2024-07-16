Monsoon rains, landslides hit parts of Balochistan

QUETTA: Monsoon rains continued to lash the northeastern and central parts of Balochistan, while landslides were reported after downpour in the areas of Sulaiman Range, suspending traffic on the highway linking the province with Punjab.

At least 17 districts of Balo­chistan have been put on high alert in view of the monsoon rains, according to the director general of the provincial disaster management authority. All districts in Nasirabad division were affected by the floodwaters of Harnai, he said, adding that all deputy commissioners were instructed to prepare lists of safe places.

Reports suggested that the Sulaiman Range received heavy rains, triggering a landslide along the section of the inter-provincial highway between Barkhan and Dera Ghazi Khan. The monsoon showers coupled with the landslide badly affected traffic between Balochistan and southern Punjab.

Local officials said landslides in the Rakhi Gaj area of Dera Ghazi Khan, caused suspension of all kinds of traffic on the highway. About a 10km-long portion of the road between Barkhan and D.G. Khan was badly affected, they said, adding that hundreds of vehicles, including trucks, passenger buses and other vehicles, remained stranded.

Highway traffic remains suspended as officials remove rocks; mud houses damaged in Kohlu and Dera Bugti

Travellers returning from or heading to Ziarat and other tourist points in Balochistan via the Fort Munro Pass were also stuck at different areas due to rains and landslides.

“We are making all-out efforts to remove the boulders and mud from the inter-provincial highway,” a senior security official said, adding that the authorities concerned also reached the site to supervise work to clear the road of rocks and mud.

The Zhob and Sherani areas in the Suleman Range also received heavy showers, affecting traffic between Dera Ismail Khan and Zhob district, after boulders fell on the road but the National Highway Authority workers along with personnel of other departments deployed in the area in view of the rainfall cleared the road and reopened it for traffic.

Kohlu and Dera Bugti also received showers, which badly affected roads and damaged mud houses, rendering several families homeless. Harnai, Sanjavi, Ziarat, Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Jhal Magsi also received rains.

The Nari River, which passes through Sibi and Bolan districts, is carrying flood water, as its catchment areas including Harnai and Ziarat were receiving heavy rain.

Also, traffic on the Quetta-Sibi highway was suspended for some time the Bolan River was flowing over a small bridge, which was built after Pinjra Bridge was swept away by massive floods in 2022.

PDMA DG Jahnzaib Khan told media that 17 districts had been put on high alert in view of monsoon rains.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2024