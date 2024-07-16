E-Paper | July 16, 2024

Shabana Mahmood becomes UK’s first woman Muslim Lord Chancellor

A Correspondent Published July 16, 2024 Updated July 16, 2024 10:26am

Shabana Mahmood

LONDON: In a historic ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice, MP Shabana Mahmood was sworn in as the first female Muslim Lord Chancellor of the United Kingdom.

The event marked a milestone in British history, with Ms Mahmood swearing her oath on the Holy Quran. By law, the Lord Chancellor is secretary of state for justice and the minister of the Crown responsible for the administration of the courts and legal aid in England and Wales.

Presiding over the ceremony, Dame Sue Carr, the first female Chief Justice, highlighted the multiple historic elements of the occasion. She noted: “Today marks a ‘triple first’: the first Lord Chancellor to swear on the Quran, the first female Lord Chancellor, and the first time a female Chief Justice has sworn in a Lord Chancellor. These milestones represent the ongoing evolution of our constitution to mirror the society it serves.”

Ms Mahmood, known for her “shrewd advocacy and deep knowledge of professional ethics”, expressed gratitude and commitment. She reflected on her journey from a young girl in Small Heath, Birmingham, working in her parents’ corner shop to her current role.

“Being the ‘first’ is both a privilege and a burden. Getting this right can open doors for future generations, showing that even the oldest titles of the land are within reach for us all,” she stated. She also noted that she is the first Lord Chancellor who can speak Urdu.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Law Society President Nick Emmerson and Bar Chair Sam Townend KC, who praised Ms Mahmood’s dedication to justice and anticipated her positive impact on the legal system.

Ms Mahmood pledged to continue “defending the international rule of law and upholding human rights” as she was sworn in at a ceremony in London. She also said that the judiciary must make decisions “without political pressure and undue influence”, pledging to be a “champion for the rule of law” during the event at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2024

