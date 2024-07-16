PCB seeks written proof from BCCI if Indian govt refuses to send team for CT

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide written proof of the Indian government’s denial of permission in case the team refuses to come here for the 2025 Champions Trophy, citing a travel ban on security grounds, a PCB source has said.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency, the PCB also wants the matter to be sorted as soon as possible, given that the eight-nation tournament is scheduled for February-March.

While the ICC annual conference will be held in Colombo on July 19 doesn’t have any discussion on the ‘hybrid model’, about India playing their games in the UAE on its agenda, the game’s global governing body as usual has earmarked additional fund in case it becomes a two-country tournament.

“If the Indian government declines permission [to its team on travelling to Pakistan the Champions Trophy], it has to be in writing, and it is mandatory on the BCCI to provide that letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) now,” the PCB source working closely with the organising committee told PTI.

“It is a fact that we are insistent that the BCCI must inform the ICC about its travel plans to Pakistan at least 5-6 months before the tournament and in writing,” the top PCB source added.

The BCCI has always steadfastly maintained that playing cricket in Pakistan is completely a government call and even the 2023 ODI Asia Cup, which was hosted by the PCB witnessed India playing all their games in Sri Lanka based on a ‘hybrid model’.

The PCB has already submitted its draft schedule to the ICC where all of India’s games including a possible semi-final and final has been scheduled in Lahore. The India vs Pakistan marquee match has been set for March 1.

The event will start in Karachi on Feb 19 and conclude with the final in Lahore on March 9. The final will have a reserve day — March 10 — in case of inclement weather. A few matches will be held in Rawalpindi too.

If the BCCI sources are to be believed, at this point there is no chance of India’s team travelling to Pakistan and knowing fully well, the ICC has allocated additional budget for any expediency plan.

“The ICC management is recommending additional costs just in case it is necessary to play some matches outside Pakistan if such a situation arises later on,” the source confirmed.

