59,000 Sindh policemen to provide security to 4,135 Ashura processions: IGP

Fifty-nine thousand Sindh police personnel will be deputed to provide security to 4,135 Ashura processions across the province, the provincial police chief said on Monday.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday said two important events — Muharram processions and Muharram gatherings of the Bohra community — were taking place in the city and no untoward incident was reported.

He said there were a total of 2,217 Imambargahs in Sindh, including 389 in Karachi, where a total of 16,990 majalis, including 6,669 in Karachi took place.

IGP Memon said the police were working in coordination with the army, rangers and Frontier Constabulary, adding that the Counter Terrorism Department was actively working and had arrested some suspects, including one alleged militant who wanted to target the Muharram procession in the city.

Meanwhile, a traffic plan for Muharram 9 and 10 (July 16 and 17) said the main procession would depart from Nishtar Park and conclude by reaching Hussainiya Iraniyan Imam Bargah through its traditional fixed routes.

Traffic plan for processions on 9th and 10th Muharram. — Photo by Karachi traffic police

For security reasons, MA Jinnah Road would remain closed from Guru Mandir to Tower.

It said people coming from Nazimabad could go towards their destination from Lasbela Chowk towards Nishtar Road via Garden.

People coming from Liaquatabad could take Teen Hatti to Lasbela Chowk and take a left turn towards Central Jail (Martin Road).

People going to PP Chowrangi from Hassan Square could go to Shahrah-i-Quaideen from Kashmir Road and from Jail Flyover to Nishtar Road (Lasbela Chowk) from Tin Hatti.

Meanwhile, visitors travelling from Sharea Faisal to Shahrah-i-Quaideen (Noorani Kebab) to Numaish could take a right at the society light signal and take Kashmir Road towards their destination.

Those going from Central Jail Gate (Jamshed Road) towards Guru Mandir MA Jinnah Road could proceed towards their destination from Bahadur Yar Jung Road (Soldier Bazar) from Guru Mandir.

Traffic going from Garden Zoo to MA Jinnah Road could go towards its destination from Anklesaria to Gul Plaza on the right and Coast Guard Holy Family Hospital on the left.

Meanwhile, all heavy/commercial traffic going towards MA Jinnah Road from Super Highway and Gulbarg would be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2 via Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, Shershah.

The traffic plan said it would be possible to reach Mauripur with the same route for returning.

It said that all heavy/commercial traffic going towards the city from National Highway would be routed via Sharea Faisal or via Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Sulaiman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No. 10, Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, Shershah and would be allowed to go to Mauripur, adopting the same route for return.

The traffic plan said that all kinds of small or big traffic would not be allowed to ply the procession route beyond Guru Mandir Chowk and would be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jung Road (Soldier Bazar).

It added that entry of all types of vehicles was prohibited on MA Jinnah Road, except vehicles with a sticker to join the procession. To join the procession, vehicles with stickers would be allowed to enter through Shahrah-i-Quaideen, Society Light Signal.

The traffic plan outlined the following routes for participants in the processions: