E-Paper | July 15, 2024

Porter accompanying foreign climbing team dies at Concordia

A Correspondent Published July 15, 2024 Updated July 15, 2024 08:15am

GILGIT: A porter of Shigar area suffered breathing problems while carrying luggage of a foreign mountain climbing team and died at Concordia peak on Saturday on way to the K2 base camp.

Sher Muhammad was part of a 12-member K2 foreign trekking group organised by Apricot Tours.

The trekkers were on way K2 base camp and the porter, was carrying 25 kg weight with two dozen other local porters.

Wajahat Ali, a representative of Apricot Tours, told Dawn that the porter suffered from breathing problems and lost consciousness at Concordia peak situated at 4500 meters.

The porter was given medicines by a foreign doctor present at Concordia and arrangements had been made to airlift Sher Muhammad to Skardu by a helicopter on Sunday, but he died on Saturday night, Mr Ali said.

The body of the porter was being transported on foot from Concordia to his native village. The unsung heroes, called Khuurpa in local Balti language, are backbone of mountaineering in the region as they carry heavy baggage of mountaineers.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan challenge
Updated 15 Jul, 2024

Afghan challenge

Foreign states must emphasise to the Afghan Taliban diplomatic recognition and trade relations all depend on greater counterterrorism efforts.
‘Complete’ justice
15 Jul, 2024

‘Complete’ justice

NOW that the matter of PTI’s reserved seats stands resolved, there are several equally pressing issues pertaining...
Drug fog
15 Jul, 2024

Drug fog

THE country has an old drug problem. While the menace has raged across divides of class and gender, successive ...
Miles to go
Updated 14 Jul, 2024

Miles to go

Some reforms agreed with the Fund are going to seriously impact economic growth and fresh investments, at least in the short term.
Iddat ruling
14 Jul, 2024

Iddat ruling

IT was a needless, despicable spectacle which only ended up uniting both conservatives and progressives in ...
Cricket shake-up
14 Jul, 2024

Cricket shake-up

SOMEONE had to take the blame and bear the brunt of the fallout from Pakistan’s disastrous showing at the T20 ...