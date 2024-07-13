Shehbaz orders enhanced security during Ashura

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday to enhance security coordination with provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, especially for Youm-i-Ashur during Muharram.

In a one-to-one meeting with the interior minister, who also holds the portfolio of narcotics control, the prime minister issued these directives while discussing the law and order situation throughout Muharram, said a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Shehbaz also discussed with the minister the wider political landscape, interior ministry affairs, and other pertinent matters.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2024