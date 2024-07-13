E-Paper | July 13, 2024

Shehbaz orders enhanced security during Ashura

Syed Irfan Raza Published July 13, 2024 Updated July 13, 2024 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday to enhance security coordination with provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, especially for Youm-i-Ashur during Muharram.

In a one-to-one meeting with the interior minister, who also holds the portfolio of narcotics control, the prime minister issued these directives while discussing the law and order situation throughout Muharram, said a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Shehbaz also discussed with the minister the wider political landscape, interior ministry affairs, and other pertinent matters.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Injustice undone
Updated 13 Jul, 2024

Injustice undone

The SC verdict is a stunning reversal of fortunes for a party that was, both before and after general elections, being treated as a defunct entity.
Looming flour shortage
13 Jul, 2024

Looming flour shortage

FOR once, it is hard to argue against the reason that compelled flour mills to call a nationwide strike from...
Same old script
13 Jul, 2024

Same old script

WHEN it comes to the troubling issue of enforced disappearances/ missing persons — either Baloch or belonging to...
Misery and despair
Updated 12 Jul, 2024

Misery and despair

Is a life lived happily and respectably too much to ask for from your country?
Temporary extension
12 Jul, 2024

Temporary extension

THE cabinet’s decision to allow ‘legal’ Afghan refugees — meaning those with Proof of Registration cards —...
Anti-smog strategy
12 Jul, 2024

Anti-smog strategy

BY acknowledging that smog is a year-round problem, and not just a winter issue, the Punjab government has taken the...