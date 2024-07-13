Court questions how ‘hasty marriage’ deprived Maneka of reconciliation

ISLAMABAD: Additional Dist­rict and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka on Friday raised questions over Khawar Fareed Maneka’s claim that Imran Khan’s marriage to Bushra Bibi during her iddat period deprived him of the opportunity for reconciliation.

The judge observed that Maneka as a follower of the Hanafi sect had lost the right to reconciliation when he pronounced triple divorce to her at once.

The observation came in response to arguments by Mr Khan’s counsel, Usman Gill.

Mr Maneka had argued that the hasty marriage denied him the chance for reconciliation, which is allowed in Islam and Pakistani law.

However, in response to the observation of the judge, Mr Maneka’s lawyer Zahid Asif said the matter of sects should not be discussed in legal proceedings.

Responding to Mr Gill’s argument that Mr Maneka lodged a complaint under duress after a delay of six years, Advocate Asif said the defence counsel must produce evidence to support his claim that he was forced to file the complaint six years after the incident.

The hearing was later adjourned till Saturday when Mr Maneka’s lawyer would conclude his arguments.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2024