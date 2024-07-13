E-Paper | July 13, 2024

Court questions how ‘hasty marriage’ deprived Maneka of reconciliation

Malik Asad Published July 13, 2024 Updated July 13, 2024 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Additional Dist­rict and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka on Friday raised questions over Khawar Fareed Maneka’s claim that Imran Khan’s marriage to Bushra Bibi during her iddat period deprived him of the opportunity for reconciliation.

The judge observed that Maneka as a follower of the Hanafi sect had lost the right to reconciliation when he pronounced triple divorce to her at once.

The observation came in response to arguments by Mr Khan’s counsel, Usman Gill.

Mr Maneka had argued that the hasty marriage denied him the chance for reconciliation, which is allowed in Islam and Pakistani law.

However, in response to the observation of the judge, Mr Maneka’s lawyer Zahid Asif said the matter of sects should not be discussed in legal proceedings.

Responding to Mr Gill’s argument that Mr Maneka lodged a complaint under duress after a delay of six years, Advocate Asif said the defence counsel must produce evidence to support his claim that he was forced to file the complaint six years after the incident.

The hearing was later adjourned till Saturday when Mr Maneka’s lawyer would conclude his arguments.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Injustice undone
Updated 13 Jul, 2024

Injustice undone

The SC verdict is a stunning reversal of fortunes for a party that was, both before and after general elections, being treated as a defunct entity.
Looming flour shortage
13 Jul, 2024

Looming flour shortage

FOR once, it is hard to argue against the reason that compelled flour mills to call a nationwide strike from...
Same old script
13 Jul, 2024

Same old script

WHEN it comes to the troubling issue of enforced disappearances/ missing persons — either Baloch or belonging to...
Misery and despair
Updated 12 Jul, 2024

Misery and despair

Is a life lived happily and respectably too much to ask for from your country?
Temporary extension
12 Jul, 2024

Temporary extension

THE cabinet’s decision to allow ‘legal’ Afghan refugees — meaning those with Proof of Registration cards —...
Anti-smog strategy
12 Jul, 2024

Anti-smog strategy

BY acknowledging that smog is a year-round problem, and not just a winter issue, the Punjab government has taken the...