Those who deprived PTI of its right must face action under Article 6, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: PTI founder Imran Khan on Friday hailed the Supreme Court verdict in the reserved seats case and demanded action under Article 6 of the Constitution against those who had deprived his party of its due share of reserved seats for women and minorities.

In a message released by his party on social media, the PTI founder said: “Allah is Al Haq! I have repeatedly raised concerns about the prejudice exhibited by the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan against me and PTI.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision — establishing the ECP’s bias and mala fide against PTI — reinforces our stance. We dema­­nd criminal proceedings under Article 6 of the Constitution against all those responsible for disenfranchising millions of voters and supporters of Pakistan’s largest political party,” he added.

The jailed leader demanded Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and the ECP members must resign immediately.

Fazl, Achakzai hail SC verdict in reserved seats case

Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail, also cautioned Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa aga­inst becoming part of any bench that is hearing the cases related to PTI and the former prime minister.

“Also, I would reiterate that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa must distance himself from the cases involving me or PTI,” he added.

Welcoming the SC verdict, opposition parties demanded resignation of Chief Election Com­missioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Soon after the SC’s verdict, Lea­­der of Opposition in the Na­­t­ional Assembly Omar Ayub dem­anded resignation of all members of the ECP for not allowing the Sunni Ittehad Council to have the reserved seats.

“Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and four other [election] commissioners should resign forthwith after clear verdict of the Supreme Court,” Mr Ayub, who is also secretary general of PTI, said in a statement.

He alleged that the ECP was biased against the PTI and Imran Khan. “It is still biased against us,” he added.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said the SC verdict had given a new strength to democracy in the country.

“Now the Election Commission should allocate our reserved seats,” he said in a statement.

Another PTI leader Shibli Faraz said the Supreme Court had exposed the face of the ECP which was indulged in the “worst kind of rigging”.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the SC decision would bring his party and the PTI closer.

In telephonic conversation with PTI leader Asad Qaiser, Maulana Fazl said JUI-F hailed the SC’s decision. He congratulated the PTI over restoration of its reserved seats in the National Assembly.

At a joint press conference with Asad Qaiser, PkMAP chief Meh­mood Achakzai also deman­ded the resignation of the ECP chief.

Mr Achakzai said not only his party but other parties like Ja­­maat-i-Islami and JUI-F also en­­dorsed the apex court’s decision.

He said the PML-N governm­ent claimed itself as a champion of democracy but it had allowed the ISI to record, trace and intercept telephone calls of citizens.

Asad Qaiser said PTI leaders go all across the country and hold public meetings.

“We will pay visits across the country and will become people’s voice against inflation,” he added.

