E-Paper | July 11, 2024

Azerbaijan president lands in Islamabad on 2-day official visit

APP Published July 11, 2024 Updated July 11, 2024 05:13pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomes Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in Islamabad on Thursday. — Government of Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomes Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in Islamabad on Thursday. — Government of Pakistan

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev landed in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day official visit from July 11-12, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As President Aliyev alighted at Nur Khan Airbase from his special aircraft, he was received by PM Shehbaz along with his cabinet members, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

A 21-gun salute boomed in the backdrop to herald the arrival of the dignitary and two children, clad in traditional dresses, presented bouquets to him.

During the visit, President Aliyev will hold meetings with PM Shehbaz and President Asif Ali Zardari.

The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Several agreements are expected to be signed during the visit.

The Azer foreign minister had visited Pakistan in May and held delegation-level talks in which Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said both sides were taking measures to increase bilateral investment, especially in the energy sector.

Dar — also the deputy prime minister — had expressed Pakistan’s full support to Azerbaijan during its presidency of climate summit COP29.

In a joint press conference the same day, the foreign ministers of both countries had expressed a strong commitment to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with FM Bayramov, PM Shehbaz had stressed the need to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors.

The Azer foreign minister had also met Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Population crisis
Updated 11 Jul, 2024

Population crisis

Moreover, successful programmes, such as Lady Health Workers, can be utilised to provide information and reproductive health services to women.
Taxing agriculture
11 Jul, 2024

Taxing agriculture

OUR inability to collect sufficient tax revenue is resulting in persistently high fiscal deficits, forcing ...
Negligence at PHOTA
11 Jul, 2024

Negligence at PHOTA

THE impression that the state is being careless towards aspects of organ trade control is damaging. Recent news ...
Policed state
Updated 10 Jul, 2024

Policed state

What is the PML-N govt thinking, giving up important personal protections under the pretext of "national security"?
In critical condition
10 Jul, 2024

In critical condition

IT is time to sound the alarm. The Senate Standing Committee on Health provided some shocking figures on Monday —...
Arshad Sharif judgement
10 Jul, 2024

Arshad Sharif judgement

THE judgement of a court in Kenya has brought some clarity to the brutal murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad ...