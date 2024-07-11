Azerbaijan president lands in Islamabad on 2-day official visit

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev landed in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day official visit from July 11-12, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As President Aliyev alighted at Nur Khan Airbase from his special aircraft, he was received by PM Shehbaz along with his cabinet members, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

A 21-gun salute boomed in the backdrop to herald the arrival of the dignitary and two children, clad in traditional dresses, presented bouquets to him.

During the visit, President Aliyev will hold meetings with PM Shehbaz and President Asif Ali Zardari.

The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Several agreements are expected to be signed during the visit.

The Azer foreign minister had visited Pakistan in May and held delegation-level talks in which Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said both sides were taking measures to increase bilateral investment, especially in the energy sector.

Dar — also the deputy prime minister — had expressed Pakistan’s full support to Azerbaijan during its presidency of climate summit COP29.

In a joint press conference the same day, the foreign ministers of both countries had expressed a strong commitment to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with FM Bayramov, PM Shehbaz had stressed the need to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors.

The Azer foreign minister had also met Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.