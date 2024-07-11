Phone tapping permission for ISI challenged in LHC

LAHORE: The federal government’s decision to allow Inter-Services Intel­li­gence (ISI) to tap phone calls has been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

Citizen Mashkoor Hus­sain has filed a writ petition through Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, saying the federal government issued a notification permitting the Inter-Services Intelligence to tap phone calls.

He pleaded that call-tapping is a serious invasion of an individual’s privacy. With the growth of highly sophisticated communication technology, the right to hold telephone conversation, in the privacy of one’s home or office without interference, is increasingly vulnerable to abuse.

The petitioner argued that to enjoy protection of law and to be treated in accordance with law is an inalienable right of every citizen of the country under Article 4 of the Constitution.

He said the rules for Section 54 of the Act have not yet been formulated and argued that the power vested in the federal government could not be delegated to any person without framing rules.

The petitioner asked the court to set aside the impugned notification for being unconstitutional and also ordered the federal government to formulate the rules for exercising the powers delegated under Section 54 of the Telecom act.

