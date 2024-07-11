E-Paper | July 11, 2024

Phone tapping permission for ISI challenged in LHC

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published July 11, 2024 Updated July 11, 2024 07:40am

LAHORE: The federal government’s decision to allow Inter-Services Intel­li­gence (ISI) to tap phone calls has been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

Citizen Mashkoor Hus­sain has filed a writ petition through Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, saying the federal government issued a notification permitting the Inter-Services Intelligence to tap phone calls.

He pleaded that call-tapping is a serious invasion of an individual’s privacy. With the growth of highly sophisticated communication technology, the right to hold telephone conversation, in the privacy of one’s home or office without interference, is increasingly vulnerable to abuse.

The petitioner argued that to enjoy protection of law and to be treated in accordance with law is an inalienable right of every citizen of the country under Article 4 of the Constitution.

He said the rules for Section 54 of the Act have not yet been formulated and argued that the power vested in the federal government could not be delegated to any person without framing rules.

The petitioner asked the court to set aside the impugned notification for being unconstitutional and also ordered the federal government to formulate the rules for exercising the powers delegated under Section 54 of the Telecom act.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Population crisis
11 Jul, 2024

Population crisis

PAKISTAN is the world’s fifth most populous nation, yet the resources and socioeconomic tools needed to provide ...
Taxing agriculture
11 Jul, 2024

Taxing agriculture

OUR inability to collect sufficient tax revenue is resulting in persistently high fiscal deficits, forcing ...
Negligence at PHOTA
11 Jul, 2024

Negligence at PHOTA

THE impression that the state is being careless towards aspects of organ trade control is damaging. Recent news ...
Policed state
Updated 10 Jul, 2024

Policed state

What is the PML-N govt thinking, giving up important personal protections under the pretext of "national security"?
In critical condition
10 Jul, 2024

In critical condition

IT is time to sound the alarm. The Senate Standing Committee on Health provided some shocking figures on Monday —...
Arshad Sharif judgement
10 Jul, 2024

Arshad Sharif judgement

THE judgement of a court in Kenya has brought some clarity to the brutal murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad ...