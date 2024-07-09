E-Paper | July 09, 2024

Govt formally authorises ISI to ‘trace, intercept’ calls and messages in ‘interest of national security’

Shakeel Qarar Published July 9, 2024 Updated July 9, 2024 02:09pm

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has authorised the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to intercept and trace calls in the “interest of national security”, a notification issued in this regard said.

Issued on Monday, the ministry’s notification — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — said that the authorisation was granted to the ISI under Section 54 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organisation) Act, 1996.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 54 … the federal government in the interest of national security and in the apprehension of any offence, is pleased to authorise the officers not below the rank of grade 18 to be nominated from time to time by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to intercept calls and messages or to trace calls through any telecommunication system as envisaged under Section 54 of the Act,” the notification read.

In December, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed during the hearing of a case related to audio leaks that the government had not permitted any intelligence agency to tap audio conversations.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan had informed the high court during the hearing of a petition filed by ex-premier Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi, who was seeking action against a leaked conversation, allegedly featuring her and PTI leader Latif Khosa.

On Dec 6, the former first lady approached the IHC and contended that the recording beached the right to dignity and privacy ensured by Article 14 of the Constitution.

The application, filed in the IHC through Khosa, cited the principal secretary to the prime minister and secretaries of defence and interior as respondents.

