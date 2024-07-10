E-Paper | July 10, 2024

US supports civil liberties, not political violence

Anwar Iqbal Published July 10, 2024 Updated July 10, 2024 08:29am

WASHINGTON: The US Dep­artment of State has once again stressed the need to uphold civil liberties in Pakistan while advising against the use of violence to advance political causes.

At a Monday afternoon news briefing, department’s spokes­person Matthew Miller emphasised the shared interests of Pakistan and the United States in addressing regional security threats, particularly those posed by terrorist groups operating in the region.

“We support legitimate free expression, including the right to protest, the right to peaceful assembly, and we oppose violent actions, vandalism, looting, and arson,” said the US official in response to a question about the May 9 incidents in Pakistan.

Miller’s statement underscores Washington’s commitment to human rights and democratic principles while reflecting its desire to avoid entanglement in domestic Pakistani politics.

By insisting that “all protests should be conducted peacefully”, Miller highlighted the impor­tance of balancing fundamental freedoms with the need to maintain a working relationship with the Pakistani establishment.

Responding to a question about cross-border terrorist attacks into Pakistan, Miller highlighted the significant suffering endured by the Pakistani people due to terrorism.

“We partner with a range of Pakistani civilian institutions and regularly engage with the government of Pakistan to identify opportunities to build capacity and strengthen regional security, including in our annual high-level counterterrorism dialogue,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2024

Pak US Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Policed state
Updated 10 Jul, 2024

Policed state

What is the PML-N govt thinking, giving up important personal protections under the pretext of "national security"?
In critical condition
10 Jul, 2024

In critical condition

IT is time to sound the alarm. The Senate Standing Committee on Health provided some shocking figures on Monday —...
Arshad Sharif judgement
10 Jul, 2024

Arshad Sharif judgement

THE judgement of a court in Kenya has brought some clarity to the brutal murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad ...
Supplementary grants
Updated 09 Jul, 2024

Supplementary grants

The abuse of a constitutional provision meant for unforeseen financial needs betrays bureaucratic disdain for parliament and public opinion.
Suspicious revisions
09 Jul, 2024

Suspicious revisions

FOR an institution that frequently relies on rigid interpretations of rules and laws, particularly when dealing with...
GLOF threats
09 Jul, 2024

GLOF threats

THE threat that glacial lake outburst flooding poses to northern communities is considerable, as people in...