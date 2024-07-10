E-Paper | July 10, 2024

Women who thrashed young men at shop in Lahore may face police case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 10, 2024 Updated July 10, 2024 02:33pm

LAHORE: Following criticism over the police’s handling of a women’s harassment case, Garden Town police have contacted the two young men to file a complaint against the women who allegedly thrashed and humiliated them at a tuck shop.

The police took action after a video clip of the incident was posted online, showing the young men in police custody after the women made emergency calls. The video showed a boy at the tuck shop of a petrol pump arguing with the women.

Complainant Iman Zohra stated in her FIR that two boys harassed her and her friends. However, the video showed only one boy being assaulted by the women in the presence of the shop owner and other visitors who eventually rescued him.

Lahore Operations DIG Faisal Kamran defended the police action, saying that women’s harassment laws require an immediate response from the police. He said the police responded to the calls from the women, took the boys to the police station, and booked them on the complaint filed with Garden Town police.

Regarding the video footage, Kamran said it was presented in court by the boys in their defence, leading to the case being discharged. He said the police have approached the young persons to file a complaint against the attackers if they wish to proceed with legal action.

Addressing social media speculation about the women being the daughters of a lawyer, Kamran clarified that their mother informed the police that her husband had passed away.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2024

