2 electrocuted, 1 crushed in rain-related incidents in Karachi’s Surjani Town

Two people were electrocuted and one was crushed by a wall due to rain-related incidents in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Tuesday, officials said.

A day ago, the metereological department had predicted that Karachi division’s weather would remain hot and humid with chances of duststorms, thunderstorms and rain today and chances of drizzling and light rain on Wednesday evening and night.

Surjani Town Station House Officer (SHO) Akhlaq Ahmed said that a man died while another was wounded when a wall of a shop collapsed and fell on them, ostensibly due to the impact of rains coupled with heavy winds, in Sector-7-A near Tanki Stop.

He said they were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, adding that the unidentified deceased was in his early 40s while Faizan Kaleem, 35, was admitted for treatment.

Separately, the SHO said an an unidentified man was electrocuted near an eye hospital in Sector-7-B at around 5pm and was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

In the third incident, a teenager died of electrocution. A statement from the Chhipa Welfare Association spokesperson said that 16-year-old Awais Asif died from electrocution at a shop in Sector-7-D and the body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

Surjani Town also saw the heaviest rainfall as of 8pm with 59.2 millimetres recorded, followed by Old Area Airport (38.3mm), Orangi Town (30mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (26mm), University Road (20.2mm), Saadi Town (19mm), PAF Faisal Base (17mm), Quaidabad (12mm), North Karachi (8.6mm), Kemari (8mm), Gulshan-i-Maymar (7.7mm), Korangi (6.8mm), Nazimabad (4mm), PAF Masroof Base and Malir (3mm), Ibrahim Hyderi (2mm) and DHA Phase II (0.7mm).