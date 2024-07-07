Wrestling legend John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition in 2025: WWE

US wrestling superstar and actor John Cena announced retirement from in-ring competition in 2025, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.

“John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition, stating that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will be his last,” WWE said.

According to a statement by WWE, John Cena had announced his retirement from in-ring competition after a legendary WWE career.

Cena announced the surprise appearance at Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada, and thanked the fans for their years of support, it said.

The 16-time world champion revealed that the 2025 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas would be his last, it added.

He also said he wants to be involved when Raw moves to Netflix in January, the statement said.

While talking to the audience from the ring, the WWE legend said there were a lot of mixed emotions surrounding his retirement.

Cena said that during his time at the WWE, he had seen incredible “waves of prosperity”, adding that the industry was experiencing another one.

“WWE is the hottest ticket in town,” he said.

“I am here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas Wrestlemania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in,” he said.

The audience started chanting “Thank you Cena” in response to the wrestling legend’s announcement.

“What an incredible gesture of kindness. I wanna say thank you,” Cena said.

“Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years,” he said.

“Thank you so much always for your voice because it is so loud and your honesty because it is beautifully brutal,” he added.