Today's Paper | July 07, 2024

Wrestling legend John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition in 2025: WWE

Reuters Published July 7, 2024 Updated July 7, 2024 07:19pm

US wrestling superstar and actor John Cena announced retirement from in-ring competition in 2025, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.

“John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition, stating that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will be his last,” WWE said.

According to a statement by WWE, John Cena had announced his retirement from in-ring competition after a legendary WWE career.

Cena announced the surprise appearance at Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada, and thanked the fans for their years of support, it said.

The 16-time world champion revealed that the 2025 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas would be his last, it added.

He also said he wants to be involved when Raw moves to Netflix in January, the statement said.

While talking to the audience from the ring, the WWE legend said there were a lot of mixed emotions surrounding his retirement.

Cena said that during his time at the WWE, he had seen incredible “waves of prosperity”, adding that the industry was experiencing another one.

“WWE is the hottest ticket in town,” he said.

“I am here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas Wrestlemania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in,” he said.

The audience started chanting “Thank you Cena” in response to the wrestling legend’s announcement.

“What an incredible gesture of kindness. I wanna say thank you,” Cena said.

“Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years,” he said.

“Thank you so much always for your voice because it is so loud and your honesty because it is beautifully brutal,” he added.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political prerogative
Updated 07 Jul, 2024

Political prerogative

It should be left to parliament to decide how the country must proceed on the matter.
Pezeshkian’s test
07 Jul, 2024

Pezeshkian’s test

THE list of challenges, both domestic and foreign, before Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian is a long and...
Amending SOE law
07 Jul, 2024

Amending SOE law

IN Pakistan, reforms move slowly, particularly when powerful lobbies are involved. The reform of state-owned...
Gagging social media
Updated 06 Jul, 2024

Gagging social media

IT is hoped that better sense prevails and the prime minister turns down the Punjab government’s troubling...
Ballooning bills
06 Jul, 2024

Ballooning bills

A SECOND cycle of nationwide protests and agitation against the ballooning price of electricity will start soon. On...
Labour’s landslide
06 Jul, 2024

Labour’s landslide

Since the conflict in Gaza intensified, Tory rule has been marked by divisiveness, discrimination and bigotry.