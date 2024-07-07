Today's Paper | July 07, 2024

FC soldier wounded in Bolan blast

Saleem Shahid Published July 7, 2024 Updated July 7, 2024 07:34am

QUETTA: A soldier of Frontier Corps was seriously wounded in an explosion in the Margat coal mines area of Bolan district, on Saturday.

Officials said that unidentified militants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in Margat area and detonated it when a security forces vehicle arrived there for deployment of personnel at pickets.

One FC soldier, identified as Hassan, received injuries in the IED blast. He was shifted to CMH, Quetta for treatment.

The banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army later clai­med responsibility for the attack.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2024

